The Chicago Bulls had themselves a rather bizarre season last year. New acquisition DeMar DeRozan had himself a season to remember, torching opponents with regularity. Despite doubts from most fans, they fought for a top seed to start the year. However, multiple injuries to the Bulls completely dismantled their starting lineup. From Lonzo Ball all the way to Nikola Vucevic, nearly every player went down at some point during the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO