Great Britain power forward Dan Clark is about to break the men's national team's all-time caps record in a EuroBasket clash featuring one of the all-time greats of the sport. A talented Greece team containing two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and many people's choice for best player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo lie in wait for Clark and his Great Britain team-mates as they take to the floor in Monday afternoon's clash at Mediolanum Forum in Milan for what will be his 117th cap.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO