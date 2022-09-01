Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Giannis Antetokounmpo clash provides dream way for Great Britain legend Dan Clark to break all-time caps record
Great Britain power forward Dan Clark is about to break the men's national team's all-time caps record in a EuroBasket clash featuring one of the all-time greats of the sport. A talented Greece team containing two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and many people's choice for best player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo lie in wait for Clark and his Great Britain team-mates as they take to the floor in Monday afternoon's clash at Mediolanum Forum in Milan for what will be his 117th cap.
SkySports
US Open: Rafael Nadal breezes into fourth round; Andrey Rublev survives five-set epic, plays Cameron Norrie next
Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a third Grand Slam title of the year and 23rd of his illustrious career continued as he swept aside Richard Gasquet in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open. The Spaniard - who won the Australian and French Open earlier this year...
SkySports
US Open: Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach quarter-final as Russian loses world No 1 ranking
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach a first US Open quarter-final. The Australian, who made it to the Wimbledon final earlier this summer, produced a superb display of power and touch to win 7-6 (11) 3-6 6-3 6-2.
SkySports
Serena Williams: Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to 23-time Grand Slam winner
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Serena Williams by calling the tennis star "the greatest of all time" and thanked her and sister Venus for giving him hope to achieve his own dreams. The Mercedes driver was namechecked by the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion among others that should be...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
SkySports
Phoebe Graham's The Hundred blog: Who were this season's standout performers and where can women's game grow?
Phoebe Graham reflects on a "fabulous" second season of The Hundred, picking out some of the standout performers and identifying a few key areas which could help the women's competition grow even stronger still... What a fabulous end to the tournament. Two phenomenal games of cricket; Oval Invincibles are reigning...
SkySports
Premier League
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
SkySports
US Open: Coco Gauff through to quarter-finals in New York where Caroline Garcia awaits
Coco Gauff has made it through to the US Open quarter-finals where the teenager will take on in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. The American came through against China's Zhang Shuai with a 7-5 7-5 triumph in just under two hours to set up a clash against Garcia, who continued her red-hot form with a crushing 6-4 6-1 win over American 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj.
Comments / 1