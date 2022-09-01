ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Giannis Antetokounmpo clash provides dream way for Great Britain legend Dan Clark to break all-time caps record

Great Britain power forward Dan Clark is about to break the men's national team's all-time caps record in a EuroBasket clash featuring one of the all-time greats of the sport. A talented Greece team containing two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and many people's choice for best player in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo lie in wait for Clark and his Great Britain team-mates as they take to the floor in Monday afternoon's clash at Mediolanum Forum in Milan for what will be his 117th cap.
BASKETBALL
Premier League

Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
US Open: Coco Gauff through to quarter-finals in New York where Caroline Garcia awaits

Coco Gauff has made it through to the US Open quarter-finals where the teenager will take on in-form Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. The American came through against China's Zhang Shuai with a 7-5 7-5 triumph in just under two hours to set up a clash against Garcia, who continued her red-hot form with a crushing 6-4 6-1 win over American 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj.
TENNIS

