El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Drop a Beloved Tune You Miss Hearing on El Paso’s Best Rock

I remember when I first got to be somewhat a part of the KLAQ team in 2004. Back then I was only an intern and learned quite a few things about radio. If you have been a loyal listener of KLAQ for years then you should remember the jocks. Some of those names that should ring a bell are Magic Mike, Big Al, Courtney Nelson, Rick Mardi Gras, Jack Lutz, Ray Monroe, Johnnie Walker, Super Mario, David Rios, and Patti from the Morning Show.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
#El Paso County Coliseum#Design#Vehicles
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Cars
95.5 KLAQ

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do

What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

