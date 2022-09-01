Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
Drop a Beloved Tune You Miss Hearing on El Paso’s Best Rock
I remember when I first got to be somewhat a part of the KLAQ team in 2004. Back then I was only an intern and learned quite a few things about radio. If you have been a loyal listener of KLAQ for years then you should remember the jocks. Some of those names that should ring a bell are Magic Mike, Big Al, Courtney Nelson, Rick Mardi Gras, Jack Lutz, Ray Monroe, Johnnie Walker, Super Mario, David Rios, and Patti from the Morning Show.
Popular Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 3 Pop Up Stops In El Paso
Pranum Pop Up, the famous traveling kitchen from Austin, returns to El Paso with three pop-up stops cooking authentic homestyle Thai cuisine in the Sun City. The Traveling Thai Kitchen by Dream Kasestatad returns this week, setting up shop at three local hot spots around El Paso. Dream grew up...
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
How Bad Are El Paso Drivers? Do We Have The Worst In Texas?
We've all had experiences with bad drivers in El Paso. Someone cuts you off in traffic, or they tailgate you, they run a red light... it's something that's given El Paso a reputation of having some of the worst drivers in Texas, yet alone the country. Just how bad are...
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
KVIA
Las Cruces high schools gather for car wash fundraiser in support of injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The city’s four major high school football teams in Las Cruces will collectively host a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 9 am to 12. The car wash is in support of Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School student who was taken off the field in an ambulance during a football game in Deming last week.
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
What Are the Most Liked El Paso TikTok Videos You Can Find
I bet I can pick the top 3 places you get your news or entertainment: Instagram, YouTube & TikTok. Nowadays TikTok has become the primary site for uploading short/funny videos. Some of us here at the Q have TikTok accounts, Joanna Barba is the most vocal & she's constantly posting.
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
The Most Infuriating Thing El Paso Drivers Do
What is the most infuriating thing El Paso drivers do?. As often as we're all on the road, it's a safe assumption someone behind the wheel has ticked you off. I’m out there every day and most days at least one ignorant or inconsiderate fool has made me want to punch a baby. Of course, I never would, I mean, babies are adorable and all that, but that’s how infuriated driving on the mean streets of El Paso can make me feel.
What’s the Worst Car They’ve Ever Driven According To El Pasoans?
I love cars. Always have been. I've always been obsessed with what the best & worst cars in the world are. And driving is something that so many of us do, we're bound to have one or two car horror stories. Now keep in mind, a car that YOU might...
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
