Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trade Center in Corpus Christi Has Abruptly Closed
As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall
Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0