Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Tim’s Travels: Get Your Picks On 66 antique mall
ST. LOUIS – What’s old is new again in Crestwood. Tim Ezell visited a newly opened antique mall. It’s a place to get your kicks on Route 66. Click here for more about Get Your Picks On 66.
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
photonews247.com
Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video
The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
stlmag.com
Frankie Muriel of Dr. Zhivegas shows off his house of rock
St. Louis native Frankie Muriel performs close to 200 shows a year. As the lead singer of Dr. Zhivegas, he’s constantly on the road, playing sold-out concerts in venues across the country. When he’s back in town, he needs his home to be a place where he can rest and recharge.
Red Hot Riplets brand enters new territory with THC-infused brownies
A new twist nears for the Red Hot Riplets brand, which is expanding beyond its well-known St. Louis-served potato chips.
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend?
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store
The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Take the long weekend to explore our picks for the food and drink events you can't miss, from the annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden to the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End. Saturday. "Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival...
advantagenews.com
Neighborhood bar with new twists
This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
Comments / 0