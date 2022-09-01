ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

40southnews.com

Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL

After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

What A Catch!

Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
KIRKWOOD, MO
photonews247.com

Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video

The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta

Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
AUGUSTA, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
stlmag.com

Frankie Muriel of Dr. Zhivegas shows off his house of rock

St. Louis native Frankie Muriel performs close to 200 shows a year. As the lead singer of Dr. Zhivegas, he’s constantly on the road, playing sold-out concerts in venues across the country. When he’s back in town, he needs his home to be a place where he can rest and recharge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store

The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Neighborhood bar with new twists

This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

