Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton
Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
saucemagazine.com
Southside Wine + Spirits has moved to a new location across the street
Southside Wine + Spirits, Southampton’s wine, beer and spirits retail shop and tasting room, moved from its location at 4920 Hampton Ave. to a new spot just across the street at 4911 Hampton Ave. on Aug. 27. The new location will be equipped with a bar and space to seat 16 dine-in guests, enabling the shop to eventually expand its sit-down offerings from just tastings to bar service, including by-the-glass beverages and light snacks beginning this fall. Until construction on the bar area is complete, however, visitors can expect a continuation of the same retail and tasting options at the new location, albeit with a larger selection of labels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food. Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival. Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years...
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold VFW’s first car show attracts big crowd
About 1,000 people turned out Aug. 28 at Arnold VFW Post 2593 for its first-ever Car Show for Veterans, hall manager Jamie Hodge said. “It was packed,” she said. “It was unreal. The entire day people were coming and going. There was not a spot left in our parking lot. Our club room was full. The hall was packed. It was so good.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
KMOV
Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hyundai issued a statement Friday addressing car thefts of its vehicles nationwide. The car supplier said security kits will be available in October. Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Circle K closes after portion of awning falls from store
The Circle K gas station at 2046 Key West Drive in Arnold closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a large portion of the awning around the convenience store’s roof fell. No one was injured, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District. The business was still closed this afternoon, Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
republicmonitor.com
61 Mile yard sale this weekend
Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend that...
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
photonews247.com
Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video
The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
advantagenews.com
Neighborhood bar with new twists
This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
Comments / 0