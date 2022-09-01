Southside Wine + Spirits, Southampton’s wine, beer and spirits retail shop and tasting room, moved from its location at 4920 Hampton Ave. to a new spot just across the street at 4911 Hampton Ave. on Aug. 27. The new location will be equipped with a bar and space to seat 16 dine-in guests, enabling the shop to eventually expand its sit-down offerings from just tastings to bar service, including by-the-glass beverages and light snacks beginning this fall. Until construction on the bar area is complete, however, visitors can expect a continuation of the same retail and tasting options at the new location, albeit with a larger selection of labels.

