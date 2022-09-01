ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

40southnews.com

Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL

After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta

Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
AUGUSTA, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

What A Catch!

Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
KIRKWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

What to do in the Lou for Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS — Festivals, parades, baseball and more are all happening this Labor Day weekend in the St. Louis area. Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast making it a great holiday weekend to spend outside and around St. Louis. Here are some events happening this weekend:. Alton...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 2

Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled.  ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.

