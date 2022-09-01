Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Boone Country Connection
Best Apple Crop in 50 Years at Centennial Farms Augusta
Centennial Farms in Augusta is thrilled to announce the best apple crop in 50 years. They have around 800 trees in the orchard, and the branches are touching the ground. After two years of small crops because of frost, the trees are making up for it. The hot summer days help excellent flavor develop in the apples, and cool nights improve the color.
Many St. Louis events kick-off the Labor Day weekend
There are many events kicking off this weekend for Labor Day around the St. Louis area including the Cardinals and Cubs series.
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend?
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
What to do in the Lou for Labor Day weekend
ST. LOUIS — Festivals, parades, baseball and more are all happening this Labor Day weekend in the St. Louis area. Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast making it a great holiday weekend to spend outside and around St. Louis. Here are some events happening this weekend:. Alton...
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters
UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled. ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered storms, rain finally ending
It's a rainy Labor Day morning. Rain is expected to end in late morning or early afternoon with temps reaching 79 degrees.
FOX2now.com
Koviak Kreations is the go-to shop for beautiful and unique gifts
ST. LOUIS — If you can put resin on it, then Koviak Kreations probably has it or can make it for you. From cutting boards, and serving trays to kitchen tools, Koviak creates beautiful works of art with resin. It’s something you won’t see too much, and all the...
Tim’s Travels: Get Your Picks On 66 antique mall
ST. LOUIS – What’s old is new again in Crestwood. Tim Ezell visited a newly opened antique mall. It’s a place to get your kicks on Route 66. Click here for more about Get Your Picks On 66.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Take the long weekend to explore our picks for the food and drink events you can't miss, from the annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden to the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End. Saturday. "Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival...
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
