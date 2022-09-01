Read full article on original website
Watch Now: Mill and Mountain Fires community meeting
A Mill and Mountain Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. at Big Springs Elementary School at 7405 Highway A-12, Montague, CA. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 will brief the public and answer questions about the fires.
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
kqennewsradio.com
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
Herald and News
basinlife.com
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022
Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updates: Large wildfire erupts near Weed; evacuations in place and California highway closed
Carrick, a town of about 150 people on the east side of Highway 97 between Weed and Lake Shastina, was also ordered to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Several homes and buildings were destroyed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Weed. By 3:30 p.m. the fire appeared to be burning in the hills east of Edgewood, north of Weed.
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
kymkemp.com
Mountain and Mill Fire Continue to Grow, Over 7000 Acres Combined Since Yesterday Afternoon
Yesterday, two fires broke out in Siskiyou County burning multiple homes and forcing thousands to flee. The Mill Fire near Weed began just minutes before 1 p.m. and ballooned to 3,921 acres this morning. However, the lake and the golf course slowed progress and allowed firefighters to get 20% containment. There was active fire behavior last night but it has calmed this morning. Cal Fire’s IMT-5 team will be leading the fight on this.
KDRV
FireWatch: ODF's Klamath-Lake District asks public help for holiday weekend with Red Flag Alert
KLAMATH & LAKE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Klamath-Lake District says Labor Day is among summer holiday weekends that bring an increase in abandoned campfires on area wildlands. This year it starts with a Red Flag Alert Friday for Klamath and Lake Counties. Campfires are prohibited as part...
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
KXL
Multiple Homes Destroyed In Raging Fire In Weed, California
WEED, Calif. (AP) – A fast-moving fire in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg...
mybasin.com
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
krcrtv.com
Mill fire evacuation updates
REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou beginning at 4:58 pm and ending at 8:58 pm . Evacuation Orders have been issued for Siskiyou County Zones 2218, 5102-B. The current evacuation orders and warnings are as follows. EVACUATION ORDERS: SIS-3710, SIS-3713, SIS-5111-A, SIS-5117-B,...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
KDRV
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
