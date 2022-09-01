Read full article on original website
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Routine Depression Screening in Primary Care Reduces Disparities in Screening
Groups at risk for underrecognition and undertreatment of depression had improved rates of depression screening after implementing routine adult depressions screening in primary care. Routine screening for depression in primary care can help reduce disparities in screening and therefore improve treatment for all patients with depression, according to a study...
Sleep Abnormalities Linked With Increased PD Risk in Older Men
Older adults who reported longer total sleep time, lower rapid eye movement (REM) sleep percentage, and higher minimum oxygen saturations during REM sleep had an increased risk of developing Parkinson disease (PD). Reduced rapid eye movement (REM) and other abnormalities during sleep were associated with a greater risk of Parkinson...
Dr Anchalee Avihingsanon: We Need More Study on Hep B Endurance in PLWH
The ALLIANCE trial is investigating the responses of treatment-naïve persons living with comorbid HIV (PLWH)/hepatitis B virus to a triplet regimen of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide vs dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, HIV-NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, is principal investigator of the ALLIANCE...
Guidelines Needed for Managing MPNs in AYA Patients, Review Says
The management of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) in adolescent and young adult (AYA) patients is currently similar to that of older patients. However, comprehensive research is needed to form guidelines for this younger population. Although myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are most commonly diagnosed in elderly adults, advancements in blood surveillance have facilitated...
Which Chemo-IO Combo is Optimal in First-Line Esophageal Cancer?
The review of 5 phase 3 randomized controlled trials found that overall, the combination treatments improved survival outcomes while eliciting more, but manageable, side effects. As various immune-oncology combination treatments continue to be assessed in clinical trials for use in first-line advanced esophageal cancer, researchers of a meta-analysis published in...
Review Links Risk Factors in Type 1 Diabetes to Cognitive Impairment
A narrative review found that some risk factors may be associated with cognitive impairment in patients with type 1 diabetes. A review published in Heliyon identified risk factors for cognitive impairment in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), including age, education, gender, and glycemic states. This review used studies indexed...
Success in Eosinophil-Targeted Treatments for EoE Remains Limited
The researchers compiled data from studies of lirentelimab, mepolizumab, reslizumab, and benralizumab, highlighting the difficulties in finding an effective approach with eosinophil-targeted treatments for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). While biologics targeting eosinophils have demonstrated improvements in various eosinophilic disorders, success has lagged for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), explained researchers of a new...
