Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stoops: Rodriguez Situation "Out of My Hands"
With game two of the season against Florida just five days away, there is still no clarity surrounding Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez's availability. "I don't have anything I could report," Stoops said on Monday at his game-week press conference. "I've always been transparent with you. ...
Running Back Depth Already a Question for Kentucky Ahead of Florida
Kentucky ran for just 50 yards on Saturday night against Miami (OH)—the second-worst single-game rushing performance of the Mark Stoops era. The Wildcats were without star running back Chris Rodriguez against the Redhawks, as the senior was ruled "unavailable to play" by Stoops, stemming back to a ...
Kentucky Opens as Underdog Against Florida
No.20 Kentucky got off to a slow start against Miami (OH) on Saturday before pushing towards a 37-10 victory over the RedHawks. Now, Kentucky has to focus on a pivotal matchup against a Florida team that stole the show on Saturday night by taking down No.7 Utah in the Swamp. This matchup will ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Vince Marrow Sends Message to BBN Ahead of Season Opener
The Kentucky football season is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday night at Kroger Field, where the Wildcats battle the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in a non-conference matchup. A win vs. Miami (Ohio) would give Mark Stoops his 60th win as head coach of the Wildcats, tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in school history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should Kentucky Worry About Potential Offensive Line Issues?
Kentucky flew by Miami (OH) in the second half of its season-opener, eventually winning 37-13 behind some tremendous chunk plays that extended its lead in a hurry. Quarterback Will Levis hurled for 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on Saturday, which on paper, seems like a ...
No. 20 Kentucky vs. Miami (OH): Live Updates, Score, Game Notes
As Kentucky Football begins its 2022 season against Miami (OH) on Saturday night, Wildcats Today will be keeping you up to date on the game with a live, drive-by-drive updates article. Starting with the opening kickoff, Kentucky's first contest of the season is chronologically updated with updates ...
Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Miami (OH)
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their 2022 season tonight against Miami (OH) at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Hopes are high in Lexington as UK looks to build off its fourth 10-win season in program history just a year ago. The Wildcats take on a well-respected Redhawk group that is ...
WTVQ
U.K fans tailgate ahead of new Wildcat football season
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of fans were back at Kroger Field Saturday getting ready to watch the Kentucky Wildcats first football game of the year. “We’ve got a lot of returning players, a lot of new players, especially on the defensive side. I expect us to score a lot of points. Maybe a little rough around the edges defensively, but i expect us to get better and have a good year,” said season ticket holder Ryan Gebedon.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Berea woman supporting EKY through power of music
The power of music lies in how it makes people feel and that's the philosophy of one Berea woman who is trying to support eastern Kentucky with the power of song.
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tinyhousetalk.com
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky
If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
wmky.org
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 62 Simon Kenton Bridge Temporarily Closed at Maysville
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (1 PM Friday, Sept. 2, 2022) - The US 62 Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge at downtown Maysville is temporarily closed due to a gas leak, according to the Maysville Police Department. Highway crews are currently placing barricades on both ends of the bridge, which could remain in place...
Comments / 0