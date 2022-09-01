ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 28

Jen R
3d ago

Thank you Mary, for being the hero that gave this sweet pup a chance! Rooting for Charlotte, praying the surgery will make a positive difference & hoping she can live her life without pain!

Reply
21
Mary Wilson
3d ago

I pray that Charlotte gets to walk and will be okay with her surgeries and when she gets them done and recovers well what a sweet puppy dog

Reply
11
WASP Bitch
3d ago

Glad Charlotte was lucky 🍀 enough to be rescued. I wish 🌠 everyone who bought a puppy at a pet store or bought one online would be forced to read this story. Have to see the pain & suffering caused by over breeding for money! As long as humans continue to do this & support puppy mills, pet stores, & online brokers, by buying specialty breed dogs there will continue to be more Charlotte's. Sadly most stories won't end up like Charlotte's. Many puppies with illness, injury, or deformity are killed outright. The poor adults that churn out these puppies, sadly death ☠️ is typically their ONLY escape of their hell on earth they have been put in. All for human WANT. Disgusting, sick, & sad. Untill HUMANS change their ways NOTHING CHANGES FOR THE ANIMALS!😞💔🤘

Reply
5
Related
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
PETS
msn.com

Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional

TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Amputation#Dog#Learn
Sachin

A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @59748hayvan. An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.
dailyphew.com

Cruel Owner Leads Tail-Wagging Senior Labrador Into The Woods, Abandons Him, And Drives Off In Her Tesla

“This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like,” wrote the animal shelter I Paw’d It Forward from SW Washington in a caption on Facebook two days ago. The video footage showed a Tesla car pull up on the side of a freeway with an excited Labrador getting out, ready for a stroll in the park. As the happy boy is wagging his tail, the owner seems to lure him into the wooded area before she jumps back in the car and speeds off.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
PETS
One Green Planet

3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home

Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

78K People Follow This Borzoi On Instagram For Her Adorably Long Snout

Love comes in all shapes and sizes, especially if we’re talking about pets or, in this case, dogs. Big or small, smart and reserved or infinitely dorky, floof or no floof—they are man’s best friend regardless. However, some doggos have such distinct looks, not only their owners fall in love with them, but people of the internet as well.
PETS
Matthew C. Woodruff

September is going to the cats.

Cat Doing Nothing.(free-images.com) We are their willing servants because they trained us so well. Feed them, pet them, brush them, clean up after them, let them out, let them in… we know what to do, but only on their own schedule. Why do we do all this? Because they are our fuzzy, adorable, feline overlords.
pethelpful.com

Which Dogs Live Longest?

Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless

There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Woman Swears Her Dog Can Talk and the Evidence Is Tough to Deny

If you're anything like us, you probably talk to your pets nonstop. It doesn't matter if they can't understand us, we do it anyway because they're our besties. Eventually they'll start picking up on words and the meanings. But nothing is ever said in return. Ugh, the things we'd do to get our pets to talk to us! Well, thanks to this TikTok clip, maybe we aren't too far away from talking animals. LOL!
PETS
dailyphew.com

Timid Pup Comes Up With A Super Cute Way To Ask His Foster Parents For More Scratchies And Love

Francesca Negreanu has always had a huge love for animals, and has had pets for most of her life. “I definitely consider myself a dog person,” she told Bored Panda. “Dogs have the most incredible souls and personalities, and they are all so unique and wonderful. Our hobbies of hiking and exploring definitely match up, so having a dog in my life only adds to my day to day joy.”
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Mama Pit Bull and Her Tiny Babies Howling Is Just the Best

The Internet absolutely swoons over a good ol' awoo--that's doggy slang for a howl if you're new around here--and it's easy to see why. Each howl sounds as unique as the last, and the way a dog throws their head back? It's perfection!. Since everyone loves a good howling video,...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Huskies Happily Watching Cartoons Is Downright Precious

Get ready for a childhood memory to be unlocked. Picture this. It's Saturday morning, you're still rocking your pajamas, breakfast is getting made and the couch is calling your name. It's time to turn on the best part of the morning - cartoons. Those were our favorite parts of the week as a kid. The cool thing about this memory is that it seems like every kid did the same.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy