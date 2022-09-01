Thank you Mary, for being the hero that gave this sweet pup a chance! Rooting for Charlotte, praying the surgery will make a positive difference & hoping she can live her life without pain!
I pray that Charlotte gets to walk and will be okay with her surgeries and when she gets them done and recovers well what a sweet puppy dog
Glad Charlotte was lucky 🍀 enough to be rescued. I wish 🌠 everyone who bought a puppy at a pet store or bought one online would be forced to read this story. Have to see the pain & suffering caused by over breeding for money! As long as humans continue to do this & support puppy mills, pet stores, & online brokers, by buying specialty breed dogs there will continue to be more Charlotte's. Sadly most stories won't end up like Charlotte's. Many puppies with illness, injury, or deformity are killed outright. The poor adults that churn out these puppies, sadly death ☠️ is typically their ONLY escape of their hell on earth they have been put in. All for human WANT. Disgusting, sick, & sad. Untill HUMANS change their ways NOTHING CHANGES FOR THE ANIMALS!😞💔🤘
