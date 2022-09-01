Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi Attorney Arrested for Human Smuggling
Last week, a Corpus Christi attorney spent some time behind bars for human smuggling. This arrest when viral this past Saturday, only, after a Constable from Galveston posted the story. Do you think this was just a bad decision to pick up hitchhikers or not? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this status.
HEARTWARMING: Portland Popeye’s Employee Gifted Car from Loyal Customers
In a story from right up the road in Portland, Texas, a Popeye's employee was gifted a car from a loyal customer. Janet Spain has worked at Popeye’s in Portland for around a year. She started as a part-time employee but recently moved to full-time. In an article published by KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, Electra Riley, her husband Richard, and their five-year-old son Khairi moved to Portland in 2020. Every time they visited Popeye’s, their relationship with Spain would grow.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
