Missouri State

US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. September 4, 2022. Editorial: Don’t let candidates hide the details of their views on abortion policy this year. It’s important to determine and publicize exactly what freedoms Republican majorities would restrict. This weekend is traditionally considered the start of campaign season in earnest. Iowans must...
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. August 31, 2022. Editorial: After failed petition drives, Nebraska Legislature needs to address medical cannabis issue. Crista Eggers, the statewide campaign coordinator of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, is the mother of a 7-year-old who lives with uncontrollable seizures caused by drug-resistant epilepsy. Doctors have been unable to prescribe...
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
BATON ROUGE, LA
US News and World Report

Hobbs Declines to Meet Lake in Live Arizona Governor Debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Top Connecticut Court Orders New Trial for Murder Convict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

At Least 10 Arrested After Fights, Shots at Ohio Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
CANFIELD, OH
US News and World Report

Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Woman Dies in 900-Foot Fall From Colorado Mountain Peak

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's office said. The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.
ASPEN, CO
US News and World Report

Police: Van Driver May Have Had Medical Issue Before Crash

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a passenger van carrying warehouse workers may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others, authorities said. The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in...
BRONX, NY
US News and World Report

1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
US News and World Report

Woman Suffers Apparent Shark Bite on Maui's North Shore

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
HAWAII STATE

