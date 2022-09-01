ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6

Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Check The Pics: Hank Williams Jr Fishes Minnesota Lake For The 3rd Time In A Year

You could say that fishing Minnesota lakes for walleye is becoming sort of a 'family tradition' for a certain famous country singer. (See what we did there?) For the third time in a year, Hank Williams Jr shared pictures of himself catching the "big ones" on a Minnesota lake. On August 30, Hank posted two different pictures of himself holding his catch with the caption "Fishing in Minnesota".
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Home To Second-Northernmost Brewery In The Lower 48 States

I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We have Summit, Schell's, and Surly, just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northernmost brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northernmost in the entire country - well, in the lower 48.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

