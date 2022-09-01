ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2022 Minnesota Vikings season previews: Offensive Tackles

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC0bZ_0heRFWZI00

The 2022 season is less than a month away and it’s time to get excited Vikings fans.

In a similar vein to how fans felt when Mike Zimmer took over for Leslie Frazier, the excitement is palpable for the beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era.

While the team prepares for the season, we are doing the same at the Vikings Wire. We will be producing previews breaking down both each position and the team as a whole.

Today, we continue with our preview series by talking about the offensive tackles.

Starter: Christian Darrisaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YdW4_0heRFWZI00
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Every so often, you get lucky with a trade.

The Vikings traded down from 14 to 23 and picked up picks 66 (Kellen Mond) and 85 (Wyatt Davis). Both third-round picks got waived on Tuesday and the Vikings still ended up with the best player in the deal. How can you not consider that a win?

Darrisaw ended up missing the start of the 2021 season recovering from a second core muscle surgery. Once he came back, Darrisaw felt more comfortable as the season went on.

His skillset has drawn comparisons to All-Pro San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams, mainly due to their size, frame and athleticism. The two spent time together during joint practices and have forged a friendship.

If Darrisaw puts it together this season and continues on that trend, the Vikings will have their first pair of bookend tackles since Bryant McKinnie and Phil Loadholt.

Starter: Brian O'Neill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmp0n_0heRFWZI00
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Spielman and the Vikings caught a lot of heat with the selection of O’Neill at pick 62 in the 2018 NFL draft. Analysts thought he was just taking an offensive lineman to take one because of the lineman run in the second round.

After replacing Rashod Hill during the week two game at Green Bay, those talks slowly disappeared.

O’Neill is everything you want from an athletic offensive lineman. He has the height and reach to succeed along with having just enough strength to not become a turnstile. His success early helped him grow much faster than anticipated, especially since he was considered a project.

Coming out of Pitt, O’Neill was a left tackle for only two seasons, as he was a tight end before that. He blossomed quickly and has become one of the games top right tackles.

His future looks to be as bright as his past as been. Injuries have mostly avoided the fifth-year tackle and he continues to play well despite having a poor right guard next to him the entire time. If Ed Ingram plays well, O’Neill could have his best season yet not have to worry about what is going on next to him.

Backup: Blake Brandel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aArSB_0heRFWZI00
Minnesota Vikings tackle Blake Brandel stretches during the NFL football team’s training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The former sixth-round pick is one of the few late-round Spielman picks that made the final 53-man roster.

Out of Oregon State, Brandel was a full-time left tackle for the Beavers. While in college, he was a stalwart player but there were issues athletically. He got torched by the Ohio State Buckeyes when the two schools met in 2019. That issue has followed Brandel to the NFL but the positives he carries with him is why he made the final 53-man roster.

He is a technically sound lineman with the flexibility to play both guard and tackle spots. That is the key to sticking around as a backup offensive lineman and Brandel will be a key reserve for the Vikings.

Backup: Oli Udoh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oVoX_0heRFWZI00
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

After starting the 2021 season as the starting right guard, Udoh was firmly on the roster bubble this season. He struggled as the season went on, exposing his height as a leverage weakness.

What Udoh does bring to the table is both flexibility and high-end athleticism for his size. That gives him an edge over a lot of players. However, his leverage issues and lack of foot quickness allow players to beat him with speed-to-power moves.

His upside athletically along with position flexibility gave him the edge over Jesse Davis, sparking a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Backup: Vederian Lowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A16Cc_0heRFWZI00
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (OL29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lowe was perhaps the biggest surprise on the final 53-man roster. The sixth-round pick out of Illinois, he struggled in all three preseason games across the offensive line.

What ended up keeping him over others is two fold. One, he was an Adofo-Mensah draft pick and the upside is wild. His size at 6’6″ and over 36″ arms are tools that you simply cannot teach.

Keeping Lowe was a big statement in Adofo-Mensah believing in his process and putting his stamp on this franchise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Illinois State
City
Pitt, MN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Phil Loadholt
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Bryant Mckinnie
Person
Jesse Davis
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#49ers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa may have accomplished the unthinkable: Spencer Petras, offense might have gotten worse

Let’s get the “yeah, buts” out of the way right off the top. Iowa opened with the No. 3 team in the FCS in South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes did so minus their top running back and two of their top three wide receivers with both Gavin Williams and Keagan Johnson sidelined and wide receiver Nico Ragaini announced as out to start the week. Those injuries are in addition to wide receiver Jackson Ritter and offensive lineman Justin Britt both being lost for the season. Plus, wide receiver Diante Vines isn’t expected back from his injury before at least the midway point...
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy