College football world reacts to viral photo of Michigan punter

The Michigan Wolverines are taking on Colorado State Rams on Saturday, and one Michigan player is trending on social media despite playing very little impact on the outcome of the game overall. The game has been a clinic coming from Michigan, winning the game 51-7 one the back of an...
10 Key Stats from Week 1 College Football Games

Week 1 of the college football season isn't over quite yet (Clemson vs. Georgia Tech is Monday night), but the 82 games that have been played have not disappointed. It's impossible to encapsulate the past four days' worth of action with just 10 stats but here are some numbers, feats and accomplishments that have stood out, for better or worse.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Northwestern Football: 5 Reasons Why Ryan Hilinski Deserves to Keep the Starting Job

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski has had an up-and-down college football career, to say the least. He began his career at South Carolina in 2019, where he threw for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 13 games for the Gamecocks. He transferred to NU in 2021 in an effort to get more playing time, but that was also easier said than done. Last year, he wound up rotating with three other signal-callers as injuries, and inconsistency plagued the quarterback position.
CFB Playoff Expansion: Everything to Know About the 12-Team Playoff

The College Football Playoff is officially expanding. After a year delay following an initial announcement of expansion in 2021, the Board of Managers voted for a 12-team format. The exact start date and some of the details remain unsettled. However, the future of the playoff was officially settled with Friday's announcement: Expansion is on the way.
