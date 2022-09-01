Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely
TUPELO, Miss, (AP) — Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and eight people remain missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy
PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
WHEC TV-10
Olympic gold medalist teaches children water safety at local swim school
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – An Olympic swimmer was in Pittsford today to provide some inspiration to some young swimmers. Olympic gold medalist, and world record holder, Ryan Murphy was at the Goldfish Swim School on Monroe Avenue. His appearance was part of a VIP pool party celebration. He shared some of his knowledge on water safety tips with the kids.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The weather will change, and not for the better, for the remainder of the holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some folks call it the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We had more fun in the sun for most of this Saturday. In addition, we have had a combination of heat and humidity that has produced mid-summer weather for the first portion of the holiday weekend. However, this is not likely going to continue. A cold front is approaching Western New York and that will bring much cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall.
