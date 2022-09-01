ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some folks call it the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We had more fun in the sun for most of this Saturday. In addition, we have had a combination of heat and humidity that has produced mid-summer weather for the first portion of the holiday weekend. However, this is not likely going to continue. A cold front is approaching Western New York and that will bring much cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO