Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Dally In The Alley 2022: Detroit Festival In Midtown Cass Corridor Turns 45

Adriel Thornton, Dally in the Alley president, left, is looking forward to being back after the annual festival took a two-year hiatus. Welcome back, Dally In The Alley. The Midtown Cass Corridor annual street fair in Detroit is returning after a two-year hiatus and celebrating 45 years (with the 43rd event) after pausing due to COVID.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit Jazz Fest gets back to in-person festivities at Hart Plaza

The Detroit Jazz Festival had to do a lot of improvising during the past couple of pandemic-affected years, when it went on but via digital and broadcast outlets. This year all the improvising is being done live and on four stages. The internationally celebrated festival has returned to in-person mode,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 acts to see Saturday at Detroit Jazz Festival

The world's largest free jazz festival expands to four stages Saturday as the Labor Day weekend gathering in downtown Detroit kicks into full swing. The second day of the Detroit Jazz Festival is packed with world-class acts, and you can catch them in person at Hart Plaza, on the big screen at Campus Martius Park or via livestream at DetroitJazzFest.org.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

17-year-old Jazz singer youngest to perform at festival

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Jazz Festival is taking place over Labor Day Weekend and artists from all over the country are taking their talents to places like Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.Anissa Lea is one performer who is letting Detroit know it's her time to shine. At only 17-years- old, she's the youngest performer to sing at this festival. She has drawn comparisons to the likes of Adele and Billie Holliday took the Absopure Waterfront Stage Saturday afternoon to show her talents behind the mic.The Livonia native has been recording since the young age of 13-years-old. She also writes...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend

The annual celebration of community and creativity hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend. Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester. The festival, which draws...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies

Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters

(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music

Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
DETROIT, MI

