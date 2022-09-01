Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Dally In The Alley 2022: Detroit Festival In Midtown Cass Corridor Turns 45
Adriel Thornton, Dally in the Alley president, left, is looking forward to being back after the annual festival took a two-year hiatus. Welcome back, Dally In The Alley. The Midtown Cass Corridor annual street fair in Detroit is returning after a two-year hiatus and celebrating 45 years (with the 43rd event) after pausing due to COVID.
3 acts to see Sunday at Detroit Jazz Festival, in person or online
Sunday’s Detroit Jazz Festival lineup demonstrates the full diversity the event is famed for. The free Labor Day weekend gathering in downtown Detroit runs through Monday, and you can catch the acts in person on four stages at Hart Plaza, on the big screen at Campus Martius Park or via livestream at DetroitJazzFest.org.
michiganradio.org
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
Labor Day weekend events underway in metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters will have their hands full this weekend, getting in their final fix of fun before summer comes to a close.
The Oakland Press
Detroit Jazz Fest gets back to in-person festivities at Hart Plaza
The Detroit Jazz Festival had to do a lot of improvising during the past couple of pandemic-affected years, when it went on but via digital and broadcast outlets. This year all the improvising is being done live and on four stages. The internationally celebrated festival has returned to in-person mode,...
3 acts to see Saturday at Detroit Jazz Festival
The world's largest free jazz festival expands to four stages Saturday as the Labor Day weekend gathering in downtown Detroit kicks into full swing. The second day of the Detroit Jazz Festival is packed with world-class acts, and you can catch them in person at Hart Plaza, on the big screen at Campus Martius Park or via livestream at DetroitJazzFest.org.
17-year-old Jazz singer youngest to perform at festival
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Jazz Festival is taking place over Labor Day Weekend and artists from all over the country are taking their talents to places like Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.Anissa Lea is one performer who is letting Detroit know it's her time to shine. At only 17-years- old, she's the youngest performer to sing at this festival. She has drawn comparisons to the likes of Adele and Billie Holliday took the Absopure Waterfront Stage Saturday afternoon to show her talents behind the mic.The Livonia native has been recording since the young age of 13-years-old. She also writes...
The Oakland Press
56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend
The annual celebration of community and creativity hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend. Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester. The festival, which draws...
The Oakland Press
Steinway Young Artist Piano Competition Winner to perform at concert in Waterford Township
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac invites the public to a “Kick-off Concert” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church in Waterford Township. A “Youth Spotlight” will be on 13-year-old pianist, Bryan Sullivan from Rochester Hills. Bryna began taking piano...
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 4 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 7, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
fox2detroit.com
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
The Irish are coming to Detroit to box our boys − and one girl − and that's a great thing
The boxing is part of it. But this is way bigger than that. “Our organization is called ‘Bridges Beyond Boxing,’” Erik Olson, one of the organizers, said. “That's what we do, man, we build bridges across the water." Earlier this summer, the organization took a group...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music
Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford invites Mustang owners to ‘Stampede’ in Downtown Detroit
FERNDALE, Mich. – It’s been almost four years since the last Auto Show was held in Detroit, and now it’s finally back this month with the luxury of nice Michigan September weather. Imagine more than 1000 Ford Mustangs making their way from the Ford World Headquarters to...
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
