Sal G
3d ago

I think tenants should also do the same & have a page for "all things tenant related"...including but not limited to: calling out the 'bad landlords' &/or property management agencies + also giving credit to the good ones (that is if there are any worthy of reference lol) Hmm...if I wasn't so preoccupied & busy with trying to find a new place after 13 years I could probably make that happen!...well maybe I can find a few extra minutes to at least get it started anyways.

Patrick Steele
3d ago

it's no surprise landlords are laughnat our expense. especially consider there not.many states that are tenant friendly. TX being notoriously bad. and landlords should be embarrassed to be called landlords it should be slump lord, thieves, greed machines, and other names

Gerald White
3d ago

how about the landlord wanting to do repairs on the property but wanting the renter to do the work for free and still have to pay rent and the the bastard wants to raise the rent when the work is done...talk about a slumlord!!!

