Duluth, MN

KOOL 101.7

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
KOOL 101.7

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays

Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior-Douglas County Chamber Exits Tourism Promotion

A change in the way that the City of Superior is investing tourism dollars has caused a long-time champion of tourism marketing to vacate that position. The Superior Douglas County Chamber of Commerce's tourism arm - Travel Superior - will step back from some of the tasks it has performed for the area for decades; it will also not seek funding from the city.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022

The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Man’s Body Discovered At Barkers Island Marina In Superior

A man was at the Barkers Island Marikna on Tuesday, August 30 to do some routine maintenance on his boat when he discovered a red jacket floating in the water. He grabbed a pole to retrieve the jacket when he discovered it was actually a body in the water. The gentleman contacted management at the marina who then called 911.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot

The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Public Library Book Sale Happens September 16 + 17

Good news for book lovers who are looking for fresh material to get them through the upcoming winter months: The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is being planned right now at the Superior Public Library. This years event will happen Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. If...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
