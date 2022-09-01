ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids

This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Subway#Wisconsin
Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Minnesota?

Who doesn't love the sweetened frozen food called ice cream? Nowadays there are so many different flavors out there, However, there is one in Minnesota that is pretty unique. I used to love eating ice cream as a kid, but now I'm unfortunately lactose intolerant and it's a whole different ballgame for me. I still love seeing all the crazy cool flavors and enjoying a solid vegan option from time to time. Heck, If a certain flavor is calling out to me, I might just suffer the consequences and give it a try.
MINNESOTA STATE
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Check The Pics: Hank Williams Jr Fishes Minnesota Lake For The 3rd Time In A Year

You could say that fishing Minnesota lakes for walleye is becoming sort of a 'family tradition' for a certain famous country singer. (See what we did there?) For the third time in a year, Hank Williams Jr shared pictures of himself catching the "big ones" on a Minnesota lake. On August 30, Hank posted two different pictures of himself holding his catch with the caption "Fishing in Minnesota".
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Cracks Top 20 In Study Of Hardest-Working States

This isn't surprising at all! A new study has named Minnesota one of the hardest-working states in the country. Wisconsin did pretty well, too!. This isn't a huge surprise, given the fact that the midwest is known in part for its hard-working people! It also makes sense considering another study that came out over the summer. The study said that Minnesotans weren't quitting their jobs like the rest of the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WISCONSIN STATE
Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6

Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
DULUTH, MN
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday

Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
MINNESOTA STATE
