Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Documentary Coming Soon About Minnesota’s Famous Bank Robber, ‘The Fishing Hat Bandit’
Do you remember the Fishing Hat Bandit? He was a bank robber who terrorized Twin Cities Metro banks in 2004 and 2005. There were over 20 banks robbed by a guy who wore a fishing hat. The FBI worked tirelessly to eventually catch him using criminal profiling and evidence. John...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin + Minnesota Make Top 10 List For Animal Collisions
Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota or Wisconsin. Deer in the road, an occasional bear, and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when...
Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Minnesota?
Who doesn't love the sweetened frozen food called ice cream? Nowadays there are so many different flavors out there, However, there is one in Minnesota that is pretty unique. I used to love eating ice cream as a kid, but now I'm unfortunately lactose intolerant and it's a whole different ballgame for me. I still love seeing all the crazy cool flavors and enjoying a solid vegan option from time to time. Heck, If a certain flavor is calling out to me, I might just suffer the consequences and give it a try.
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Time Runs Out For MN + WI Residents To Get Free COVID Tests
You're (almost) out of time and out of luck. The federally-funded program that doled out free COVID-19 tests to Americans across the country ends on September 2. That's the date that the program officially runs out of money from the taxpayers. When the program was first established in January 2022,...
Heads Up Minnesota + Wisconsin Snowmobilers! Polaris Warns 230,000 Snowmobiles Pose Fire Risk
Northland snowmobilers who own a Polaris sled will want to check the details on the "stop ride/stop sale" order that the company issued Tuesday. Polaris made their customers and dealers aware of a potential fire hazard involving 230,000 of their snowmobiles. The issue involves degraded fuel in gas tanks, especially after extended storage.
Check The Pics: Hank Williams Jr Fishes Minnesota Lake For The 3rd Time In A Year
You could say that fishing Minnesota lakes for walleye is becoming sort of a 'family tradition' for a certain famous country singer. (See what we did there?) For the third time in a year, Hank Williams Jr shared pictures of himself catching the "big ones" on a Minnesota lake. On August 30, Hank posted two different pictures of himself holding his catch with the caption "Fishing in Minnesota".
Minnesota Cracks Top 20 In Study Of Hardest-Working States
This isn't surprising at all! A new study has named Minnesota one of the hardest-working states in the country. Wisconsin did pretty well, too!. This isn't a huge surprise, given the fact that the midwest is known in part for its hard-working people! It also makes sense considering another study that came out over the summer. The study said that Minnesotans weren't quitting their jobs like the rest of the country.
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6
Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
St. Louis County Jail Receives Donation Of Naloxone Kits To Provide To Inmates When Released
Inmates and those just-released from the St. Louis County Jail will have access to Naloxone kits - the tool used to help prevent fatalities associated with opioid overdoses. A recent donation from the Steve Rummler HOPE Network will provide the kits to be used in-house and also provided to inmates upon release from the facility.
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday
Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
Celebrity Actor & Comedian Blasts ‘Minnesota Nice’ While In Minneapolis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a famous actor and comedian blasts his trip in Minnesota. The video is titled, "We went to Minnesota and drama ensued as soon as we got off the plane." It sounds like they had a pretty bad time. Michael Rapaport is someone you've...
Here’s How Many People Went Opening Day To The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Cash For Clubs 2022: Let’s Support The Twin Ports Area’s School Clubs and Groups
As we shift into fall, school is once again on the minds of Northland students and parents. With preparations underway for the new school year, we are excited to once again offer an opportunity to give local school organizations a little financial boost. Cash For Clubs is back! The radio...
