exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Red and Black
Athenians rally against displacement in low-income neighborhoods
Despite the sweltering, late-summer heat, around 20 people gathered outside a home in the Lexington Heights complex Wednesday afternoon to rally for the displacement of residents in the neighborhood as well as in Hidden Pines, Highland Park and Rosemary Place. The displacement comes after Prosperity Capital Partners, an investment company...
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
FOX Carolina
GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
Area briefs: busy Labor Day on Lake Lanier, holiday festival in Homer
Homer’s holiday tradition marks a milestone: the 50th annual Labor Day Festival is set for today through Sunday in downtown Homer. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says its rangers will be out in force on Lake Lanier over the Labor Day weekend, patrolling the lake and other waterways around the state, looking for drunk boat operators during what figures to be a busy holiday. Lake Lanier traditionally attracts thousands of visitors on the last big weekend of the summer.
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
flagpole.com
Athens Tenants Push Back Against New Landlord’s Rent Hikes
Residents of the Lexington Heights, Highland Park, Hidden Pines and Rosemary Place neighborhoods issued a list of six demands to their landlord and property management company at a news conference last week, including new leases for all tenants at reduced rent. Dozens of Athens residents in these neighborhoods are facing...
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: Brunch returns to home.made, The Foundry reopens and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Dunkin’ is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association and releasing a limited edition doughnut to gear up for the upcoming football season. The Dawgs Donut features vanilla icing on a traditional donut garnished with red sprinkles. The doughnut will debut Sept. 1 and stores in Georgia will carry it through Sept. 15 or while supplies last.
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
dawgnation.com
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
WBKO
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year. When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you....
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Hall County
bulldawgillustrated.com
Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB
All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
Statues stolen from cemetery in Gainesville
Investigators are narrowing in on a thief they say has been stealing bronze animal statues from a cemetery. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking off with a couple of statues, but may have stolen many more to cash in for scrap. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the owners of...
secretatlanta.co
Delve Into Atlanta’s Hauntings & History At These Spooky Ghost Tours
Lawrenceville is one of the oldest cities in the metro Atlanta area, founded all the way back in 1821! Since then, it’s gained white the reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the peach state. Manifesting itself into a hotspot during spooky season, specifically for their spooky selection of ghost tours of the “sleepy suburban town”.
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
