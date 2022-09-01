Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
Florence County prisoner caught about 2 hours after escape
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police captured a prisoner after he escaped Friday night from McLeod Hospital. Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital about 8:30 p.m., and police said he was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. He was located around the CSX wooded area.
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
Robeson County man out on bond for murder facing drug charges along with his mother
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A mother and her son — who was out on bond for a 2017 murder — are facing charges after a larceny investigation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The investigation started with larcenies in the Mountain Zion Church Road and Highway 71 area in Red Springs, according to […]
Comments / 0