Nordstrom Rack Just Put 16,000+ Items on Sale For Labor Day at up to 93% Off—Here’s What to Buy

For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved going to Nordstrom Rack to grab as many discounted designer tops, bottoms and shoes as possible. Suffice to say, I’m extra excited about the Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale going on right now which has more than 16,000 designer goodies on sale for up to 40 percent off already marked-down prices. AKA right now you can find discounts for shocking amounts—like this sweater for a whopping 93 percent off!  I’m a huge fan of Nordstrom (and department stores in general) and I always leave this one in particular feeling like I beat...
The best leggings of 2022

We tested the best leggings for women, from Lululemon to Athleta to Girlfriend Collective, and found four high-waisted options to be the best for working out and everyday wear.
Nordstrom just marked down over 10,000 must-haves from Hoka, Levi's and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With fall just around the corner, we're on the lookout for ways to save on fashion staples for the new season. While early Labor Day fashion sales have been on our radar, Nordstrom's newly dropped Summer Sale caught us by (a very pleasant) surprise.
Every Man Needs a Denim Jacket: Here Are 20 Options for to Wear Now

Every guy needs a handful of style essentials on which he can always rely to make him look good, no matter what. Things like a trusty pair of white sneakers, a perfectly fitted T-shirt and some of the best men’s chinos. What wears well atop all of those pieces? The best denim jacket for men, of course. Jean jackets for men are practical, stylish and go with virtually any casual outfit. Like many men’s staples, the modern jean jacket for men was adopted into mainstream fashion from American workwear. We can thank Levi Strauss for that. Strauss, the immigrant and founder...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
