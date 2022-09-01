ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei at No. 7 Corona Centennial headlines this week's games

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
 4 days ago
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: It was a tough week for Fontana teams

It was a tough week for the prep football teams in Fontana. During the games on Sept. 1 and 2, all five of the schools in Fontana lost to their out-of-town opponents in non-league action. ----- SUMMIT suffered a 34-23 loss at the hands of an undefeated Beaumont squad and...
FONTANA, CA
goredlands.com

Game Cancellation: University of Redlands vs. Invictus Feminae

REDLANDS, Calif. - It has been recently announced by Head Women's Soccer Coach Suzette Soboti and Director of Athletics Jeff Martinez that the University of Redlands Women's Soccer game, scheduled to be played this evening, Sunday, September 4 at 7:00pm has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. No further information is available at this time if it will be played at a later date.
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA.com

Yucaipa father/daughter duo makes UPS history

A father/daughter duo from Yucaipa has made UPS history as the first team of its kind on the west coast. Jim and Raquel Sanchez are the company’s first father/daughter sleeper team drivers in the region, tag-teaming driving duties without having to pull over. They linked up with Lynette Romero to discuss Jim’s nearly 40 years as an Elite Circle big rig driver, why Raquel is excited to follow in her father’s footsteps and who’s in charge of the radio.
YUCAIPA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)

RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
RIVERSIDE, CA
Autoweek.com

Despite the Rumors, Storied Pomona, Calif., Dragstrip Not Going Anywhere

Both NHRA, L.A. County Fairplex delegates assure that Auto Club Raceway will remain in place. NHRA has multi-year contract with facility that’s considered the cradle of the sport. Fairplex President and CEO Walter Marquez says that Auto Club Raceway will remain part of the future for the 100-year-old property.
POMONA, CA
CJ Coombs

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified. 
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store

A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

