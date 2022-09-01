ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do

ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Atlanta Black Pride celebrates inclusivity, honors diversity

Atlanta Black Pride celebrates inclusivity, honors diversity. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Members of the community say Atlanta is LGBTQI+ friendly. via IFTTT. Note from...
FanBolt.Com

‘Bros’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Universal Studios’ upcoming film Bros is opening in theaters on September 30, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive screening, which our editor, Emma Loggins, is hosting!. The screening is taking place on Monday, September 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all...
Atlanta Daily World

100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Golf Classic Raises $240,000 For Education, Mentorship

100 Black Men of Atlanta raised $240,000 at their 24th annual 100 Golf Classic, held Tuesday, August 23 at the River Club. The highly anticipated event was led by Tournament Chair Michael K. Anderson of Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. and Event Co-Chairs Morris Little, Esq. of Taylor English Duma LLP and Wayne Copper of Allstate – Copper Insurance Agency.
thecitymenus.com

Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s African-American Orchestra, comes to Newnan to celebrate ‘Legends’

On October 14, 2022, the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC), will present Orchestra Noir’s chamber ensemble of fourteen African-American musicians under the direction of founder Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers. The performance will feature innovative & electrifying orchestral versions of hits from Black American musical pioneers from the sixties to present.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house

Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
thisis50.com

Ez & Trilla, One Of The Hottest Duo’s Out Of Atlanta

Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
AccessAtlanta

Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
