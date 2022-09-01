Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds to kick off the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather ahead for Labor Day weekend 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be weak disturbance over Iowa will send clouds our way heading into tonight.

Warm winds expected tomorrow will push temperatures close to 90 degrees in some areas. This system will not have a lot of moisture to work with.

CBS

CBS

CBS

Cold front will pass Saturday, bringing a small chance of stray storms.

Once the front passes, dangerous waves will build with a dominant northeast wind through the holiday weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 69.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY & WARM. HIGH 89.

SATURDAY: STRAY STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. HIGH 78.

LABOR DAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 81.