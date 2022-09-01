ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds to kick off the weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather ahead for Labor Day weekend 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be weak disturbance over Iowa will send clouds our way heading into tonight.

Warm winds expected tomorrow will push temperatures close to 90 degrees in some areas. This system will not have a lot of moisture to work with.

CBS
CBS
CBS

Cold front will pass Saturday, bringing a small chance of stray storms.

Once the front passes, dangerous waves will build with a dominant northeast wind through the holiday weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 69.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY & WARM. HIGH 89.

SATURDAY: STRAY STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: BREEZY & COOLER. HIGH 78.

LABOR DAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 81.

CBS

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms by late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mostly sunny Saturday with changing conditions by afternoon. A cold front comes through, spins the wind to the NE and brings the waves up on Lake Michigan. It will likely bring us storms by late afternoon.Sunday is partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or two after 1 p.m. The wind off the lake makes for hazardous swimming conditions with an advisory from Saturday at 4 p.m until Sunday at 4 p.m. Waves up to 6 feet.StatsNormal High- 80Friday's High- 86Today- 84Sunrise- 6:19amForecast-BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT. IN EFFECT 4PM SAT TO 4PM SUN. UP TO 6 FOOT WAVES.Today- Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered storms by late afternoon. High of 84.Tonight- Rain chance ends by midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65. Sunday- Partly sunny skies, isolated afternoon shower chance, a cooler high of 78.Labor Day- Partly cloudy and 79.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Beach hazard this weekend, possible storms Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beach Hazard is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.Waves of 5 to 6 feet are possible, rip current risk will be elevated, and swimming conditions will be dangerous.Lows Friday night will be warm in the city – around 70 degrees at sunrise on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s, with a chance for storms in the afternoon. Storm chances decrease around 8 p.m. Look for cooling temperatures late in the day, with temps in the 70s by early evening.An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning, then expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s.Highs will be near 80 degrees for Labor Day Monday under a partly cloudy sky.TONIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 69°SATURDAY: A 30% chance for storms in the afternoon. Turning breezy and cooler late in the day. High 84°SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for rain in the morning. High 78°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final Sundays on State of the summer draws good turnout despite rain

 CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marked the final Sundays on State Street Festival of the summer, and despite the rain, there was a solid turnout.The event stretches down State Street from Lake to Monroe. The road is closed to traffic and opened up to vendors, artisans and performers. In just two years, the block party has quickly become a favorite. CBS 2 asked if Sundays on State will return for a third year next summer. "To be determined. But everyone hopes so. It's become a part of the community so, you know," said one of the organizers. Organizers say most of the vendors are owned and operated by people from minority or underrepresented groups. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lifeguards will be on staff for last day of beach season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the last day to go for a swim in Lake Michigan as it will mark the official end of the beach season in Chicago.The season lasts from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Beach conditions are updated every morning at 11 a.m. A beach hazard warning was issued over the weekend and is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. 
CHICAGO, IL
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Fiesta Boricua resumes after shutdown on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street festival in Humboldt Park is open again Sunday after a chaotic Saturday night. Despite the rain people packe the 29th annual Fiest Boricua for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. Saturday night Chicago Police shut the festival down about a half hour early after reports of people throwing bottles. A short time later and a couple of blocks away, paramedics transported a gunshot victim to the hospital in serious condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line service halted between Garfield and 95th due to debris on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has halted Red Line service between Garfield and 95th on Monday morning, due to debris on the tracks.As of just before 10 a.m., Red Line trains are not running between 95th and Garfield, with shuttle buses operating between those stops.Red Line passengers also should consider nearby bus routes, such as the #29/State bus, or taking buses to other CTA rail lines.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium offering free days through September

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting Tuesday Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free.Free days will take place every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in September.Residents will have to make advance reservations online with a $3 transaction fee.Visitors must show a valid state ID or driver's license for free general admission.You'll be able to access all the animal and permanent exhibits, including "Underwater Beauty" and "Stingray Touch."Additional information about the aquarium hours and discounts can be found on the Shedd's "Plan a Visit" page.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD responds to help person in water at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is safe after the Chicago Fire Department was called to Montrose Harbor Monday morning.Fire teams rushed to the scene, at 305 W. Montrose Harbor Drive around 7:45 a.m., to help a person in the water. The scene happened on the concrete paths lining the lake.The person was out of the water by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers collecting water donations for Jackson, Mississippi, at 3 Jewel stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some South Side residents are helping people in need hundreds of miles away. Monday is the final day of the "Help Jackson Now" water drive. Chicago volunteers have set up donation sites outside three Jewel stores on the South Side. Their plan is to fill three large trailers with bottled water. They'll then drive 700 miles to donate that water to people in Jackson, Mississippi. The trucks are set to depart at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.The young men from the Chicago area who helped organize the water drive are students at Jackson State University.In Jackson, 150,000 residents are...
JACKSON, MS
CBS Chicago

Labor Day commemorated at Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many enjoy an extra day off for the holiday, a South Side landmark is shining a light on a Labor Day tradition and its roots in Chicago."There is no more appropriate place to celebrate Labor Day than right here in Pullman, given its role in the evolution of labor history," said Joseph Szabo, President of the Historic Pullman Foundation.In 1894, Pullman was the site of a violent strike involving railroad and train workers. That incident played a big role in the American labor movement and changing labor law.Today, the National A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is celebrating Labor Day with the sixth installment of the Urban Renaissance events series. It pays tribute to the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance.Officials will also break ground on the museum's new expansion project. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'He is manufacturing a human crisis': Lightfoot rips into Texas governor after dozens of migrants bused to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants have again arrived in Chicago after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It is part of a political statement from the Republican governor in opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policy.Those migrants were being housed at the Salvation Army in Humboldt Park Sunday night. The bus of families brings the total of people bused here to 125. Now those people begin a transition into their new lives in the city, as the mayor is preparing to accept even more people in the coming weeks. "We're a welcoming city, so we're always going to step up...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As more migrants are bused to Chicago from Texas, activists struggle to keep up with aid

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders and charities were trying Monday night to figure out how to help a busload of migrants who arrived in the city with no warning.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the Salvation Army was sheltering the migrants in Humboldt Park Monday night. Meanwhile, activists are bringing them food and supplies, but are scrambling to gather more and find donations.The activists are having a hard time keeping up, as they are not really given a heads-up of when the migrants will arrive in Chicago from Texas – until it has already happened."As soon as we know that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

National Pullman Porter Museum hosting sixth Urban Renaissance Event Series

CHICAGO (CBS) – The National Pullman Porter Museum is celebrating Labor Day weekend with the sixth installment of "The Urban Renaissance Event Series."The event pays tribute to the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance.There will be recreations of music and art and celebrations of literature and film from the period. The fun lasts from two this afternoon until nine tonight and culminates with a groundbreaking ceremony for the museum's new expansion project.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

It's the last day to enjoy the African Festival of Arts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the last day to enjoy the African Festival of Arts.This is the first time the festival is back since the pandemic. The event started on Friday at Washington Park. It includes everything from art to music and food.This year's theme is "back to culture, back to tradition."CBS 2 is a proud sponsor of the festival. It runs through 10:00 Monday night. Tickets for the event cost $20. For more information on the event, visit aihafa.squarespace.com.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Epic

CHICAGO (CBS) --- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the week, Epic. Epic is a 9-year-old, 70-pound Husky/Terrier mix. This senior gentleman is looking to enjoy his best years with a loving family. Epic's interests include long walks, new smells, cuddling, and big morning stretches! His favorite snack is ham, and he loves belly rubs.Epic is a social butterfly, which makes it hard for him to be alone. He'd like an owner who is home often, or even better, works from home! This friendly fellow is fond of other dogs but is not tolerant of cats.Epic is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD Supt. Brown to share safety plans for Labor Day Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A safe holiday weekend. That's what we all want, and the Chicago police superintendent is getting ready to share what plans are in store to make it happen.CBS 2'S Mugo Odigwe reports on where he will be Friday morning. We know violence tends to shoot up during holiday weekends in Chicago. So later this morning we'll get an idea of how Chicago police will handle that.A safety update is happening at North Avenue Beach -- which has seen its share of violent incidents.On Memorial Day, four people were arrested after a disturbance at the beach. All four had...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

