Sheetz to cut price of diesel fuel to $4.49 per gallon through the month of September
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Truck drivers and those whose vehicles use diesel will be able to get a break on the price of fuel if they fill up at Sheetz this month. The company says that in celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs from September 11-17, it will be reducing the price of diesel fuel at all of its 650+ locations which offer diesel to $4.49 per gallon.
