Saint Louis, MO

lutheranmuseum.com

Dad Dies on His Birthday

I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis Loop Trolley approved for federal grant; new Kansas City community center aims to improve financial literacy

A special session to discuss the governor's $700 million tax cut plan will be delayed by a week as Missouri lawmakers continue to debate the proposal. Plus, St. Louis' recently-restarted Loop Trolley will receive $1.3 million in federal funding, and construction companies across the state are struggling to hire enough workers. Your Thursday business news continues below.
MISSOURI STATE
photonews247.com

Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video

The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN

