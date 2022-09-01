ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Drew Barrymore
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
Digital Trends

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
The Verge

The best early Labor Day deals happening now

Labor Day weekend marks the bittersweet end of summer, but in the midst of kids heading back to school and the world of tech about to pop off with new stuff, there are deals and sales to take advantage of. Yes, Labor Day is meant to honor the American worker — and of course, the only way we really know how to celebrate is by spending. But to help your dollars go further in our gadget-filled world, we’re compiling some of the best tech deals happening from the lead-up to Labor Day and through the holiday weekend.
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430

Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
The Independent

Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is reccomended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Fall Fashion Essentials Starting at $13

Here at ET, we can't resist a designer deal and Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on Coach handbags for further proof. Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is happening now, marking down everything by an additional 15% off. With best-selling bags, shoes, and even outerwear already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time to pick up some new fall wardrobe essentials. Just use the code SUNNY15 at checkout to unlock extra deals on top-rated Coach styles.
Digital Trends

Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today

Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Contents. If you’re not sure where to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Streaming’s Battle of the Bundles Era Begins

The rise of subscription streaming services was supposed to mark the end of the bundle — the pay TV bundle at least. But now that every major entertainment company has a couple of years in the streaming game under their belts, it has increasingly become a battle of the bundles, with each service seeking out its own unique value proposition or partner to make the most compelling pitch to consumers with a limited streaming budget. “There have been some comparisons made that say the streaming video industry is copying the cable industry, and this is an example of that,” says media...
SheKnows

Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
