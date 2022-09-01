Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Richmond
(Mikhaylovskiy/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Richmond, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Richmond.
Augusta Free Press
Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments to his administration
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments this week. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
NBC12
Get Spooky in RVA with Richmond’s Eerie Canal Tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises is ready to get scary this October with a memorable night of narrated canal boat tours (candy for little ones included!) The Eerie Canal Tours will feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past as riders travel down the Kanawha Canal through the spookiest of sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
WRIC TV
Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
Rescheduled RVA Jerk Fest happening Sept. 3
The festival, which was scheduled to take place earlier in the summer, was rained out and had to be postponed. It is now taking place from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico’s Dorey Park Farmers Market hosting live music during Labor Day weekend
The farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Dorey Park, located at 2999 Darbytown Road in Henrico.
NBC12
Richmond E-Cycle Day for residents Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is hosting a drive-thru E-Cycle Day for residents to dispose of materials that cannot be thrown in the city trash. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road across from the Diamond, the city will be accepting the following:
Design unveiled to fill Lee Circle with plants
The firm VHB submitted a proposal to plant small trees, shrubs, ornamental grass and perennials inside and around the area.
Family-centric events, activities in Hopewell for fall
A new season often brings a new round of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy, and the city of Hopewell is no different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Richmond's iconic murals along the James River are about to be painted over
The Instagram-worthy murals on the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal in downtown Richmond will soon be painted over. But don't worry art fans, new murals are in the works.
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
Henrico Community Food Bank to host September food drive
The Henrico Community Food Bank is hosting its September food drive at the West End Manor Civic Association.
Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond, sources say
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 for a report of a shooting. Three people were found shot at the scene, all of whom have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
Meet Heather Hope, 8News’ newest anchor
You may have noticed a new anchor on the team at 8News. Heather Hope joined our team in August, bringing her love for reporting and her signature colorful style with her to Richmond.
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Comments / 0