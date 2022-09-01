Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Historic Cannonball House opens time capsules previously buried under Confederate monuments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cannonball House officials and Macon-Bibb County officials opened two time capsules recovered after relocating two downtown Confederate monuments. History leaped from two copper boxes Friday when two time capsules were opened that had previously been buried under two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon.
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
Photos of the time capsules and their contents
A letter from Confederate President Jefferson Davis. It commemorated the laying of the cornerstone on Macon's Confederate monument in 1878.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Panama City Police Department said that the child...
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
The Waterworks: A weird and wonderful house in Macon
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur. “I don’t mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven’t painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we’ve been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Warner Robins fish market facing hard times keeps doors open thanks to community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Facebook video with more than 5,000 views was the traction Leslie and Josh Sharpe didn't expect they'd get. "We just want to let everybody know that it is tough right now for our business," owner Josh Sharpe shared on their Saltwater Outpost account. The...
While focusing on the bustling business district of Warner Robins' Watson Blvd., of late, our team decided to visit the Steak & Shake located just in front of the Target and Academy Sports shopping center. This is what we found.
GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
Deputy fatally shoots 77-year-old Middle Georgia man armed with shotgun, GBI says
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a deputy shot and killed and man armed with a shotgun during an alleged domestic disturbance at a home in Baldwin County. The man, 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore, allegedly pointed a shotgun at a deputy who entered the home on Saturday
GBI: Shotgun-wielding man, 77, killed by deputy in Baldwin County
A man who pointed a shotgun at a Baldwin County deputy was shot and killed Saturday, the GBI said....
