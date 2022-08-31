Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
One final show; Interview with a 4-H competitor as she finishes her decade-long career at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year at the 150th Colorado State Fair, KRDO interviewed a young woman who was coming to the end of her adolescent career in 4-H. Courtney Scott spent the last decade dedicating her time outside school to raising and showing lambs through 4-H. 4-H, which stands...
KRDO
A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
KRDO
World War II B-29 bomber coming to Pueblo this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of only two remaining flying Boeing B-29 bombers will be in Pueblo this coming weekend, Friday, Sept. 9 - Sunday, Sept. 11. According to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, there were almost 4,000 B-29s built during WWII. Only 25 airframes are left in existence, and only two of them are flying.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Fertitta buys Wildwood casino, hotel; Shinta Mani heads to Nepal
Fertitta buys Wildwood casino, hotel: Fertitta Entertainment, the Houston, Texas-based company owned by restaurant mogul Tilman Fertitta, has agreed to acquire the Wildwood Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, for US$43 million from American Gaming Group. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Fertitta Entertainment, which operates casinos under the Golden Nugget brand and has five casinos across the U.S., will rename the casino under the Golden Nugget name and retain the property’s 300 employees who want to stay. Since it opened in 2008, American Gaming has owned the casino and spent US$14 million to add a 101-key hotel adjacent to the casino. With 528 slot machines and 12 tables, the Wildwood Casino is the largest single casino in Cripple Creek. The property was almost sold to Saratoga Harness Racing in early 2020 but the deal was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
CSUP crushes #24 Midwestern State, 59-27
Steven Croell threw for 396 yards and 5 touchdowns as the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves cruised to a 59-27 win over #24 Midwestern State. Croell threw the first of his five touchdowns to Andrew Cook, who scored from 34 yards out to tie the game at 7. The T-Wolves never trailed again.
Comments / 0