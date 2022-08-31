Fertitta buys Wildwood casino, hotel: Fertitta Entertainment, the Houston, Texas-based company owned by restaurant mogul Tilman Fertitta, has agreed to acquire the Wildwood Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, for US$43 million from American Gaming Group. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Fertitta Entertainment, which operates casinos under the Golden Nugget brand and has five casinos across the U.S., will rename the casino under the Golden Nugget name and retain the property’s 300 employees who want to stay. Since it opened in 2008, American Gaming has owned the casino and spent US$14 million to add a 101-key hotel adjacent to the casino. With 528 slot machines and 12 tables, the Wildwood Casino is the largest single casino in Cripple Creek. The property was almost sold to Saratoga Harness Racing in early 2020 but the deal was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO