Hamlet, NC

The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police seek break-in suspects

HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
HAMLET, NC
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Standoff ends with one in custody

A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car Fayetteville wreck, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce roads, which is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said. The driver of...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
ROBBINS, NC

