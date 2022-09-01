Read full article on original website
Related
Hamlet Police seek break-in suspects
HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
cbs17
Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
cbs17
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
sandhillssentinel.com
Standoff ends with one in custody
A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
Young NC woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of driver suspected in hit-and-run that seriously injured boy: NCSHP
Driver accused of seriously injured 12-year-old-boy in Moore County hit-and-run has been arrested after anonymous tip, NCSHP confirms.
WRAL
Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car Fayetteville wreck, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce roads, which is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said. The driver of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
Comments / 0