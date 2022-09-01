ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Nine-time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters agrees to join Cowboys' practice squad

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that former All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters was in town getting a physical and was planning to meet with the team afterwards, it seemed likely that the 40-year-old would be joining the organization officially at some point. It was reported on Sunday morning that Peters and the Cowboys were still continuing to work towards a deal.
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

The Houston Texans Pay Tribute to Uvalde Community

In an act of solidarity for the Uvalde community, the Houston Texans revealed a new uniform, inspired by the Uvalde High School football team. The Texans Head Coach, Lovie Smith, and players Lamu Grugier-Hill, and Christian Kirksey visited Uvalde this week to dine with Uvalde’s High School varsity team and remember the victims of the tragic mass shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders QB Carson Wentz spoke about what went wrong in his final game with the Colts last season against the Jaguars. “We just didn’t get it done. I feel like personally, I put it all out there.” Wentz told Sal Palantonio of ESPN. “As a team, we put it all out there last year, but the timing wasn’t ideal for that loss, that performance. But you learn from it and say, ‘I’m still confident in who I am. That’s not going to define me. That’s not going to define the season, define anything.’ We had a good season, a good team, and had a lot of fun. Just didn’t get it done when it mattered.”
NFL
Yardbarker

The Texans Are Giving Back To A Community In Need

The Houston Texans are giving back to the community that supports them. Forget about selling tickets or merchandise because they are there to extend a helping hand. This time, they would like to honor the city of Uvalde. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson revealed the team’s plans for this noble...
HOUSTON, TX

