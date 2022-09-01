Read full article on original website
‘A hole in the ground’ and other quirky curiosities build up small Kansas towns
The community pride these offbeat attractions generate can be just as valuable as the money they bring in.
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
Wichita Eagle
John Carlin: Kansas Republicans are putting extremism before the taxpayers’ needs
When I was governor of Kansas for much of the 1980s, both sides of the aisle focused on the success of our state. Sure, we had disagreements on how to attain success. But at the end of each day, I had no doubt our public servants were rooting for Kansans.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
adastraradio.com
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
iowa.media
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
TOPEKA, Kansas — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offers evidence that reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought. Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest...
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Challenges to citizen-led ballot initiatives in Missouri, other states
In reliably Republican Missouri, voters have approved initiatives to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuan
kggfradio.com
GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas
Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Report: Kansans have 7th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
