Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas

Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore whether Saint Francis Ministries defrauded the State of […] The post Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE

