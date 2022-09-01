ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
Salem, OR
Cars
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
Albany, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Government
Salem, OR
Government
City
Corvallis, OR
beachconnection.net

One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why

(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
SEASIDE, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Big things are happening at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has commenced construction on its next series of. projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café. The projects comprise the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi–phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in...
NEWPORT, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat

This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Smog#Pollution#Air Quality Advisory For
Chronicle

The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
opb.org

Northeast Oregon wildfire grows over 10 times larger Saturday night

The boundary for a wildfire burning in Wallowa County grew 10 times larger between Saturday and Sunday morning, now covering nearly 38,000 acres with 0% containment. The Double Creek Fire is burning 10 miles southeast of Imnaha, a remote community in Oregon’s northeast corner. The area is under several evacuation levels, including “go now” evacuations. About 50 homes are threatened.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke

Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Vancouver, CA
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon were closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday evening, but eastbound remained closed. The hope was to fully reopen the freeway by 7:00 p.m. The wildfire is between mileposts 365 and 367, but the eastbound...
PENDLETON, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast

One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy