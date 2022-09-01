ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia Football: ESPN discusses Dawgs' 49-3 win over Oregon

Georgia is 1-0 and could pass Ohio State in the polls on Tuesday after a 49-3 neutral-site win over Oregon. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs following the top 15 matchup, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia joined Alabama and Ohio State as the only three programs in all 13 predictions. Clemson was next with six votes, followed by Notre Dame with three, Oklahoma with two, and Arkansas and Texas A&M with one vote each.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Grading No. 11 Oregon's blowout beatdown from No. 3 Georgia

Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: What's the level of concern after the Georgia loss?

How concerned should Oregon fans be following Oregon's 49-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to open the 2022 football season? Could this game have lasting impacts on the recruiting trail? What thoughts do we have on Oregon's top defenders and their inability to stop Georgia's offense? What about the offense and just three points?
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oregon Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Jacksonville, OR
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

The judgment of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia will be how they respond in the coming weeks

Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart offers lukewarm assessment of Georgia's dominant win over Oregon

Defending national champion Georgia absolutely throttled Oregon on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, winning 49-3 in a matchup between two top-15 teams that offered no drama. That the Bulldogs looked the part of a national championship contender isn’t really a surprise, but the dominance they displayed on Saturday impressed...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

ESPN’s College Gameday Picks are In

Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 17.5-point favorite over Oregon. Vegas' apparent confidence in the defending national champion Bulldogs seems to have transferred over...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redbox Bowl#Rose Bowl#Fiesta Bowl#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Chick#Kickoff Game#Georgia Bulldogs#Abc#Mercedez Benz Stadium#Wjxl Fm#Wqbz Fm#Fm Satellite Radio#Tcu
247Sports

Special Teams Cost Panthers in Opening Loss to South Carolina

Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
COLUMBIA, SC
beachconnection.net

One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why

(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY

Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
saportareport.com

AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper

Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
368K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy