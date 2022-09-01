Read full article on original website
Georgia Football: ESPN discusses Dawgs' 49-3 win over Oregon
Georgia is 1-0 and could pass Ohio State in the polls on Tuesday after a 49-3 neutral-site win over Oregon. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs following the top 15 matchup, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia joined Alabama and Ohio State as the only three programs in all 13 predictions. Clemson was next with six votes, followed by Notre Dame with three, Oklahoma with two, and Arkansas and Texas A&M with one vote each.
Grading No. 11 Oregon's blowout beatdown from No. 3 Georgia
Each week we'll grade Oregon's performance. We'll make marks for the team as a whole, for the offense and defense and for each individual position group. These grades are completely subjective, backed up by what the DuckTerritory staff saw on game days and by what the numbers say as well.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Georgia During Game vs. Oregon
Nick Saban's Crimson Tide may be the favorites to win it all in 2022, but the team they lost to in last year's national title game is still pretty good too. The Georgia Bulldogs are all over Oregon through a quarter and a half, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead.
Mailbag Podcast: What's the level of concern after the Georgia loss?
How concerned should Oregon fans be following Oregon's 49-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs to open the 2022 football season? Could this game have lasting impacts on the recruiting trail? What thoughts do we have on Oregon's top defenders and their inability to stop Georgia's offense? What about the offense and just three points?
Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Oregon Football Players: Fans React
Kirby Smart wants Dan Lanning to know his Georgia football players are better than Oregon's. The Dawgs blew out the Ducks 49-3 on Saturday afternoon. To add insult to injury, Smart took a shot at Oregon's football players after the game. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon....
The judgment of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia will be how they respond in the coming weeks
Saturday afternoon in Atlanta was a celebration for the Georgia Bulldogs of last year's title-winning team and the start of the defense of said title. For the Ducks, it was a look at what the standard is and how far they are from competing for the National Title. Oregon was blown out by Georgia to the tune of 49-3. The game was an eye-opening showing for a Duck program with a new coach for the fourth time in the last seven years. Oregon also needs to think big picture and understand they won't face a team even remotely as talented as Georgia is the rest of the season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Darnell Washington, 6-7, 270-pound Georgia TE, makes highlight hurdle against Oregon
Darnell Washington is just one of No. 3 Georgia’s many offensive weapons. Listed at 6-7, 270 pounds, Washington makes for a massive target. Washington’s size doesn’t limit his athleticism, as he showed Saturday in Atlanta. On a first-quarter drive against No. 11 Oregon, No. 0 made quite...
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Kirby Smart offers lukewarm assessment of Georgia's dominant win over Oregon
Defending national champion Georgia absolutely throttled Oregon on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, winning 49-3 in a matchup between two top-15 teams that offered no drama. That the Bulldogs looked the part of a national championship contender isn’t really a surprise, but the dominance they displayed on Saturday impressed...
ESPN’s College Gameday Picks are In
Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 17.5-point favorite over Oregon. Vegas' apparent confidence in the defending national champion Bulldogs seems to have transferred over...
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
Dan Lanning breaks down the loss to Georgia and his message to the team
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his breakdown of what went wrong against the Georgia Bulldogs and what his message is to the team as they walk away from a really bad loss to open the 2022 football season.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
Special Teams Cost Panthers in Opening Loss to South Carolina
Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
