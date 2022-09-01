ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Butte College Football falls to Sequoias in season opener

OROVILLE, Calif. - College football is back in Butte County!. Butte College kicked off its 2022 season at home against the College of the Sequoias. The Roadrunners lost 39-33, despite outscoring the Giants in the second half. Butte didn't make last year's playoffs despite winning a share of the conference...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.”  The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson

Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
SANTA MARIA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener

One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
COLFAX, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Sports
Roseville, CA
Sports
City
Roseville, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California

Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship

Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Panthers#Tigers
actionnewsnow.com

Crews continue search for missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team is continuing its search for a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake. On Sunday, the Plumas County SAR searched the water surrounding the point the person was last seen but was able to locate them. Crews returned Monday morning to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
asumag.com

Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.

The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Magazine

46th Annual Historic Home Tour

Fans of period architecture and the city’s stately residential neighborhoods won’t want to miss Preservation Sacramento’s 46th Annual Historic Home Tour, which this year spotlights midtown’s architecturally rich Poverty Ridge historic district, once home to Joan Didion and the McClatchys. Take in docent-led tours of three residences in person and view three more online.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories

The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes

THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
THERMALITO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in fire at Kentwood Mobile Estates

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters are putting out hot spots at the Kentwood Mobile Estates off of Henshaw Avenue Friday afternoon. Just before 4:45 p.m., smoke was coming from a mobile home that had major damage. CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, PG&E and medics are at the scene. The cause of...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy