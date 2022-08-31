ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRCPY_0hePx47700
FILE - Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O’Rourke said Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
El Paso, TX
The Associated Press

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s opted not to seek a third term. Democrats have a simpler decision. Attorney General Maura Healey — she would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor if she wins — is facing no challengers after the only other Democrat on the ballot dropped out of the running. Republican voters in the state will become just the latest to decide whether the party will further embrace Trumpism or is ready to move back toward the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters have nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California. Newsom said he was proud to sign the measure into law on Labor Day. “California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” he said in a statement. “Today’s action gives hardworking fast food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, three, five, six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) (nine, four, seven, five; FIREBALL: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 3-2-9, FIREBALL: 5. (three, two, nine; FIREBALL: five) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard. Maine created one of the toughest rules in the nation for internet service providers in 2020 when it began enforcing an “opt-in” web privacy standard. The law stops the service providers from using, disclosing, selling or providing access to customers’ personal information without permission. Industry associations swiftly sued with a claim that the new law violated their First Amendment rights. A federal judge rejected that challenge, but legal wrangling continued. The groups, which include the country’s biggest telecommunications providers, filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Sept. 2, said Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey. Frey said the state’s privacy law held up despite the efforts of an “army of industry lawyers organized against us,” and now other states can follow Maine’s lead.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren — removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa — cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues. “Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” state Solicitor General Henry C. Whitaker wrote in the 39-page filing for DeSantis. Warren, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, claimed in his lawsuit filed Aug. 17 that the governor is overturning the will of the people who put him in office and that his suspension is based solely on his statements and not on any actual prosecutorial decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Democrat#Republican#U S Senate
The Associated Press

Nations Lending Expands Arizona Presence with New Scottsdale Branch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, announced today its newest Arizona branch in Scottsdale. The company has hired Stacey Gross, a 13-year lending industry veteran, as Branch Manager. Gross, who will report to Regional Manager Mike Towery, will oversee the branch’s growth in loan volume production and team members. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005903/en/ Stacey Gross (Photo: Business Wire)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state’s electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility,” Mainzer said, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential.” The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 pm. The danger of wildfires was extreme as scorching heat and low humidity turned brush to tinder. Four deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend as some 4,400 firefighters battled 14 large fires around the state, with 45 new blazes on Sunday alone, said Anale Burlew, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans that was released nine weeks before the election and designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers will formally introduce the funding plan, which relies on tapping part of a projected $5 billion state budget surplus, next year if he wins reelection in November. But then it would be up to the Republican-controlled Legislature, which rejected much of what Evers wanted to do in his previous two budgets, to decide whether to enact it. “We have to do this if we finally want to make a difference for kids,” Evers, a former teacher, administrator and state superintendent for schools, said at the news conference. “We have to do this. ... This is an opportunity of a lifetime.” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos dismissed the plan as “a feeble ploy to try to win votes after the disastrous results of Governor Evers’ failures.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist from Spokane, Washington, a business owner and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday afternoon’s crash. The other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The dead include pilot Jason Winters, activist Sandy Williams, winemaker Ross Andrew Mickel, his pregnant wife Lauren Hilty and their child Remy Mickel. Also killed were passengers Joanne Mera, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig and Gabrielle Hanna. The Coast Guard did not provide hometowns.
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny. The hiker, whose name was not released, had been descending from Mount Cabot when she started experiencing a serious medical condition. The hiker’s fiancé called 911 requesting assistance.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

2 dead in small plane crash in southeast Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a rural area of southeast Tennessee, officials said. Crash reports began coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to news outlets, which cited a statement from the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency. After a brief search, the crash site was found in a heavily wooded area near the Polk County line, the statement said. Debris from a single-engine prop plane was scattered across several hundred yards, and the two people aboard were dead, authorities said. Their identities weren’t immediately released. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of the Cessna 182P near Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy