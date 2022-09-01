ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. (SOUNDBITE OF ISAAC HAYES SONG, "THEME FROM SHAFT") DAVIES: The movie "Shaft" helped launched the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The Academy Award-winning theme was composed and performed by Isaac Hayes. In the '60s, Hayes helped shape the sound of Memphis soul music as a songwriter, arranger, producer and singer for Stax Records. He co-wrote Hits for Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas and Johnnie Taylor. Then he started making his own albums, which featured his singing and slow, soulful raps. During the years Hayes wasn't recording, he was acting. He was featured in Keenen Ivory Wayans Black action satire "I'm Gonna Git Get You Sucka," and Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood," Mario Van Peebles' "Posse" and the comedy "It Could Happen To You." Terry spoke with Isaac Hayes in 1994.
TV review: 'The Patient'

FX's new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer. Actor Steve Carell plays a therapist taken prisoner by a serial killer in a new dramatic series FX has made for Hulu. It's called "The Patient." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says Carell delivers some of his finest work yet as a psychologist who learns as much about himself as the murderer he's trying to treat.
Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'

EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Micky Dolenz
Steve Inskeep
'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm

And finally today, Kenya Hunt mentioned that Lizzo graces the cover of the September issue of Elle U.K., but that isn't the only place you can see her. Her upcoming tour, her first in three years, is about to kick off in just a few weeks. And if you've ever seen her perform, then you already know the superstar knows how to put on a show.
Books We Love: Thrillers to get your blood pumping

Need a good mystery to get your blood pumping? We hear NPR staff picks from our Books We Love list: "The Verifiers," "The Paris Apartment," and "The Latinist." NPR's Books We Love has dozens of suggestions for new novels read and approved by our staff and contributors. And who knew? Some of our editors enjoy a good mystery - must be the satisfaction they get from all that fact-checking they do.
Mar-A-Lago connection fuels conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein

Three years after the death by suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, conspiracy theories continue to flourish online in right-wing media circles that tie the notorious sexual predator to opponents of the right. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Jeffrey Epstein has been dead for three years, but his ghost still wanders the dark halls...
A 2024 announcement from Trump would complicate ongoing investigations

A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This is the latest in a series of developments in state and federal investigations that involve Donald Trump - the same time he's been publicly suggesting he might run for president again in 2024. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us. Ryan, thanks for being with us.
The NPR Politics Podcast

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Hey there. It's Ashley Lopez from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. You might have heard we're going back on the road. And Houston, we'll be heading your way very soon. Join me, Susan Davis, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith and Domenico Montanaro at Zilkha Hall on Thursday, September 15. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Houston Public Media. We hope to see you there.
'They call her Fregona' reflects on life on the U.S.-Mexico border

NPR's Scott Simon talks with David Bowles about his new novel-in-verse for young people, "They Call Her Fregona." It's the story of eighth-graders who live along the Texas-Mexico border. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. What does it mean to be in the eighth grade and sure you're in love? How do you...
Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine

If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
"Mo" for Mohammed

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer and his family arrived in a suburb of Houston as refugees in 1990, displaced by the Gulf War. For twenty years, they waited for their asylum status to be granted. In this episode, Morning Edition and Up First host Leila Fadel sits down with Amer to talk about how he drew from his family's experiences to create the new Netflix comedy, Mo.
Facing burnout, many faith leaders are leaving their ministries

Burnout is affecting faith leaders, many of whom are choosing to leave their ministries. NPR's Scott Simon talks with former pastor Eric Atcheson about the reasons he quit a job he once loved. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Millions of Americans turn to faith leaders - ministers, priests, imams, rabbis and other...
Former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at age 78

Roland Mesnier served as the White House pastry chef for 25 years under five different presidents. Mesnier died last week at age 78. It can be pretty terrifying to show off your baking in front of discerning judges, as any fan of "The Great British Bake Off" knows. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Survivor Tova Friedman's new memoir reflects on life as 'The Daughter of Auschwitz'

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman about her memoir, "The Daughter of Auschwitz." Tova Friedman's memoir helps us see the Holocaust not only as a monstrous crime of history, but puts us inside the life and eyes of a little girl living in a ghetto of central Poland who was sent to a Nazi labor camp and even a gas chamber and has somehow lived to tell her extraordinary story. She still has a number on her left forearm - A27633. Tova Friedman's book, "The Daughter Of Auschwitz: My Story Of Resilience, Survival And Hope," written with the veteran correspondent Malcolm Brabant - and Tova Friedman joins us from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
Chileans weigh a new constituation

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country.
