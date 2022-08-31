ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Why the Brewers should move Willy Adames out of the two hole

The Brewers have about a month left to clinch a postseason spot and are right in the race. They sit seven and a half games behind the Cardinals for the NL Central lead and two games back of the Phillies and Padres for a wild-card spot. With time running out, Craig Counsell may need to make a change to the batting order. Willy Adames has found himself batting second in the order all year, but it may be time for a change.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Teams#Minor League#Injured List#Doubleheaders
Yardbarker

Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Players

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Braves odds to win division spike according to FanGraphs

Unexpectedly, the Braves received a lot of help from the Nationals this past weekend, who beat the Mets on Saturday and Sunday. Atlanta, of course, enjoyed a sweep of The Fish, trimming the Mets’ lead in the division to just one game with 27 left to play before the end of the season.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?

We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching

Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The New York Mets must win in Pittsburgh tonight

With a great opportunity at home to maintain their division lead, the New York Mets dropped the final two games with the Washington Nationals. Now, despite having the third-most wins in all of baseball, the Mets have seen their division lead shrink to just one game. It is unfortunate they blew a great chance at home and ultimately lost a series they never should have.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots

This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell agrees to two-year deal with Sixers

Montrezl Harrell resolved the case related to his felony drug trafficking arrest last week, and the veteran big man has quickly found a new team. Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The deal includes a player option for Year 2.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patriots change travel plans ahead of Dolphins matchup

The Patriots have not faired well the last nine times they have traveled down to Miami to visit the Dolphins. So head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change the juju around -- sort of. Instead of waiting until Saturday to travel down to South Florida for Sunday's season-opener, New...
