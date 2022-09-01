ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25

1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
NFL
FOX Sports

FSU blocks LSU extra point, spoils Brian Kelly's Tigers debut

Shyheim Brown blocked LSU's extra point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as the Tigers' coach. Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Sports

Michigan QB tracker: McNamara, McCarthy both shine in Week 1

Jim Harbaugh's choice to not settle on a permanent starting quarterback generated a lot of attention, discussion and second-guessing. Some observers see it as a smart move, a way to create competition between Michigan's incumbent starter Cade McNamara and challenger JJ McCarthy. Others viewed it as a risk that could damage team chemistry and hinder the development of whoever ultimately ends up being the starter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah-Florida

The Utah Utes travel to the Swamp to face off with the Florida Gators for a Week 1 college football showdown on Saturday evening. Utah went 10-4 overall last season, including a 48-45 loss to Ohio State on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl. The Gators didn't fare as well as the Utes in 2021. They went 6-7 overall, including a 29-17 loss to UCF in Gasparilla Bowl.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Michigan defense shines as Wolverines QB battle rages on

Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense, as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Ohio State, Georgia, USC earn big wins

Week 1 of the college football season came with an action-packed Saturday slate of games. It was a showdown between the Marcus Freeman-led No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his alma mater, No. 2 Ohio State, but in the end, it was the Buckeyes that came out with the win in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon

Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL

It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
NFL
FOX Sports

Purdue's Charlie Jones, North Carolina's Drake Maye make Top 5 'Dudes' List | Number One CFB Show

RJ Young shares his top five "dudes" list after Week 1. This list is comprised of some of the top performing players from this past Saturday’s slate of college football, and at the top of RJ’s list is Central Michigan Chippewas' QB Daniel Richardson. RJ also spotlights West Virginia Mountaineers' RB CJ Donaldson after his impressive performance in the Backyard Brawl, as well as three more players.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

NFL rookie award predictions: Scouting and analyzing a deep group

Not since 2001 have the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year both been selected outside the first round. That could very well change this year. Amid all the hype of the NFL Draft and rookie mini camps, optimism is high that every first-year player in the NFL is going to make an immediate impact.
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys sign old rival LT Jason Peters with Tyron Smith out

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for...
DALLAS, TX

