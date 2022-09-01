Brian Windhorst: Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Heat, Heat would love to have him

NBA Central: “I think Donovan Mitchell would love to play for Miami. I think the Heat would love to have him.” – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/DQlapz8zef

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NYK was unwilling to meet Utah’s asking price for Donovan Mitchell, which at one point included RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, 3 unprotected first round picks, additional draft compensation & another young Knick. NYK’s decision comes with significant risk: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:53 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

donovan mitchell being so stoked to play on the cavs is melting my heart waaaay more than i’d have thought. just really, really, super fucking cool – 6:52 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

With Donovan Mitchell gone, the Jazz rebuild is underway. But how long will it take? https://t.co/z4NlrDA55A pic.twitter.com/nLF0QpMc7X – 6:46 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New job BSJ: Donovan Mitchell traded to Cleveland: What this means for the Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/01/don… – 6:40 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Knicks fans after the Donovan Mitchell news 😂 pic.twitter.com/m0OBo7aa5z – 6:38 PM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

So the Giants release Blake Martinez and Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers.

Glad I'm assigned to coverage of the #USOpen … because with my day coming to an end. I really need a #HoneyDuece now.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

The Donovan Mitchell-to-the-Knicks dream is dead as Cleveland trades for the 3-time NBA All-Star nj.com/knicks/2022/09… – 6:35 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Last season, the Cavs couldn’t close out games because they didn’t have a finisher like Donovan Mitchell. 50+ wins on deck. – 6:33 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Summer 2025. The Thunder have broken through to make the top 6. The Jazz showed promise before fading and then losing in the Play-In Tournament.

Should both teams consider a consolidation trade for a star like Karl-Anthony Towns or Donovan Mitchell? – 6:32 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Have to again reiterate how enjoyable Donovan Mitchell was to cover.

I thought he handled his meteoric rise to stardom incredibly well and was always willing to interact fans and the media.

I think his personality is quite authentic and the people in Cleveland will love him. – 6:26 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’ll be live on @getcallin at Noon ET to go inside Cleveland’s stunning blockbuster that landed Donovan Mitchell.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

After Knicks pursuit, Donovan Mitchell headed to Cavaliers in trade — For the best? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:17 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST is going live for the Donovan Mitchell deal. Talking that, the Cavs, the Jazz, the Knicks, and all of the associated pieces.

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Donovan Mitchell reportedly traded to Cavaliers: LeBron James, Darius Garland, more react to blockbuster deal

cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 6:12 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Updated with Collin Sexton’s 4-year, $72M sign-and-trade and more: Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Cleveland Cavaliers landing three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz: es.pn/3AA2QD2 – 5:41 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Donovan Mitchell is better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. I guess you just have to decide if he’s Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Ogbaji, three unprotected first-rounders, two pick swaps and $63 million more in salary better than an uninjured Collin Sexton. – 5:33 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz have gotten seven first-round picks, three pick swaps, and nine players coming back their way. And there could be more to come soon, as the franchise continues its massive overhaul. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Donovan Mitchell Trade Impact from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/urgigwFkgx – 5:32 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Colin Sexton Points Gained over the years

18-19: -1.3

19-20: -.2

20-21: +.1

21-22: 11 games

Donovan Mitchell Points Gained

17-18: -.6

18-19: -1.0

19-20: -.3

20-21: -.1

21-22: +.3 – 5:30 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Some of the top Twitter reactions to the Utah Jazz's trade of Donovan Mitchell

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Immediate impact of the Donovan Mitchell trade from a betting perspective, via @betonline_ag:

– Cavs’ titles odds: 125/1 to 25/1

– Cavs to win East odds: 60/1 to 12/1

– Jazz title odds: 250/1 to 500/1

– Jazz to win West odds: 100/1 to 200/1 – 5:00 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

If you’re a Bulls fan, Donovan Mitchell joining the Cavaliers’ core seems more daunting than the three-time All-Star guard joining the Knicks.

The already loaded Eastern Conference just got tougher.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:52 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Updated news piece on #Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell in trade with the Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks and two pick swaps

theathletic.com/3559286/2022/0… – 4:48 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Crowdsourcing your favorite Donovan Mitchell moments. On the court, off the court, whatever. Hit me – 4:44 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

What a moment for the Cavs. They haven’t won a playoff series without LeBron James in uniform since 1998 … and now they have: Darius Garland/Donovan Mitchell backcourt + Evan Mobley/Jarrett Allen frontline + Kevin Love as the seen-it-all sage.

More NBA: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:44 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/colli… – 4:41 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW Heat doesn’t land Donovan Mitchell, now has less reason to withhold Herro extension before Oct. 18 deadline. PLUS Crowder, where Heat stands: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:38 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

The Cavaliers’ over/under win total on @DKSportsbook jumped from 42.5 to 46.5 following the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland slots in as the projected No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. – 4:36 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Cleveland #Cavaliers trade for NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Okay. Donovan Mitchell is off the board. Bradley Beal has re-signed and has a no-trade clause. Let’s pretend the Nets situation remains stable.

Who’s the next star to hit the trade market? – 4:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Hear why @adaniels33 loves the move for the Cleveland Cavaliers

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XCZJXIqtGa – 4:25 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: A closer look at the Donovan Mitchell trade and how it creates a new wildcard for the Celtics and the rest of the East for years to come: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:25 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Although the story will be the Knicks choosing RJ Barrett over Donovan Mitchell, the more appropriate comp here is the player they signed for $100 million who plays the same position, Jalen Brunson. …Brunson’s signing made Mitchell an awkward fit. – 4:18 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

EMERGENCY LIVE POD ON THE DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADE @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️

https://t.co/vyZ3g26Bds pic.twitter.com/mJzXoiuWDt – 4:17 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Remember when rookie Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led Utah to an upset playoff series win over the OK3 of Russ/PG/Melo?

Doesn’t feel that long ago, right?

Not a single player nor head coach remains from either of those Thunder and Jazz teams. – 4:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Hawks got Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young

The Cavs got Donovan Mitchell to pair with Darius Garland

and the Knicks… got Jalen Brunson to pair with RJ Barrett – 4:14 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

This is a good trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell is immediately their best player, but the young core of Garland, Allen, and Mobley is very impressive.

Only question is how long Mitchell will be happy in Cleveland. – 4:11 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The offensive development of Evan Mobley is the key to unlocking championship upside for the Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell. – 4:11 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

For those who insist on questioning Miami letting another one get away, consider being New York, thinking you were getting a Donovan Mitchell homecoming, hoarding pics, and now scrambling for a way to make the play-in round. – 4:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Cleveland Cavaliers now have an All-Star backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, All-Star center Jarrett Allen, and a future All-Star in Evan Mobley all under contract for at least the next three seasons. Cavs have put themselves in position to be contenders in the East – 4:03 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

The idea of Donovan Mitchell coming home to New York was romantic, but the Knicks preserving their assets will be way more beneficial in the long run.

Today is good for New York basketball, bad for the tabloids. – 4:03 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Donovan Mitchell – Age 25

Jarrett Allen – Age 24

Darius Garland – Age 22

Evan Mobley – Age 21

It’s gonna be nice to be a Cavs fan for a while. – 4:02 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks decide they weren’t handing over more than two unprotected first-round picks so Donovan Mitchell is a Cavalier as Leon Rose’s dream dies #Cavaliers nypost.com/2022/09/01/jaz… – 4:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell — with three years left on his contract — to a lineup that includes two All-Stars — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley. – 4:00 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

as of the time of this tweet, heres what Utah got for Donovan Mitchell + Gobert:

• Malik Beasley

• THT

• Stanley Johnson

• Bolmaro

• Walker Kessler

• Vanderbilt

• Markkanen

• Agbaji

• Sexton

• ’23 1RD

• ’25 1RD x2

• ’26 swap x2

• ’27 1RD x2

• ’28 swap

• ’29 1RD x2 – 4:00 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

In total, here’s what the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason:

Seven first-round picks

Three pick swaps

Collin Sexton

Lauri Markkanen

Ochai Agbaji

Jarred Vanderbilt

Leandro Bolmaro

Walker Kessler

Talen Horton-Tucker

Malik Beasley

Stanley Johnson – 4:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Talking heads yesterday:

“Even if the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell, they’ll still be an 8 seed, so NY would be stupid if they traded a lot for him.”

Talking heads today:

“LOLKnicks!!! Those bums screwed up again! They weren’t willing to trade picks and players for Mitchell?!??” – 3:58 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Danny Ainge’s haul for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell:

Seven unprotected first round picks

Three first round pick swaps

Ochair Agbaji (No. 14 pick in 2022)

Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)

Jarred Vanderbilt

Lauri Markkanen

Collin Sexton

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley – 3:57 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Donovan Mitchell led all volume scorers in pick and roll scoring efficiency during the 2021-22 regular season. – 3:57 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

In some previous talks with Utah, Knicks had been unwilling to give up three unprotected first-round picks in a package for Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN, Cavs landed Mitchell for a package that includes three unprotected first round picks and two first round pick swaps. – 3:56 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

#Breaking: The Cavaliers have traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first round picks and swapped to picks with the Utah Jazz in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to reports.

Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/91iEsDsZXm – 3:54 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.

For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland. – 3:53 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

MID-#EUROBASKET TRADE: Donovan Mitchell goes to Cavs, Markkanen among others moves to Utah

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:52 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Is it too soon to say that the Knicks did the right thing here not caving in for Donovan Mitchell? Hard to pass on a star on the market – particularly a high-scoring one from NY – but if it was going to cost Barrett and Ainge demanding a bucket of picks, too high a price. – 3:51 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Cavs fans right now seeing their team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/RMjUWNJWVX – 3:49 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Word was New York’s final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland’s ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital. – 3:49 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer.

This is a massive failure on their part. – 3:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

My biggest question about this deal: Does Donovan Mitchell want to be in Cleveland? – 3:46 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Utah Jazz reportedly trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers https://t.co/8DjcFWmFN6 pic.twitter.com/HmDKt2ZW3F – 3:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The Utah Jazz complete their teardown, trading star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in exchange for a package highlighted by three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, and three player. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:43 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

Cavaliers’ new lineup has real potential for a deep postseason run:

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Caris LeVert

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – 3:42 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

My understanding was the Cavaliers had made a compelling offer for Donovan Mitchell and the @Utah Jazz had initially rejected the deal.

Have to imagine they had their sights set on RJ Barrett and when that fell through they reengaged with the Cavaliers. – 3:42 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

League source confirms Cavs finalizing trade for Donovan Mitchell. In talks w/NYK, Utah had sought RJ Barrett in packages. NYK extended Barrett earlier in week, complicating talks, opening window for others like CLE, who had pulled out of talks last week. ESPN 1st on Mitchell/CLE – 3:42 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. – 3:42 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Donovan Mitchell made the playoffs the last 5 seasons w/ Jazz. He lost in 1st rd 3 times, won 3 games total in the 2nd rd. Will it be any different in East w/ Cleveland? – 3:41 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. – 3:41 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Eat your heart out NY! The Cleveland Cavaliers snuck in and got Donovan Mitchell! #NBA – 3:40 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 3:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The East is a gauntlet right now. Cleveland grabbing Donovan Mitchell is an absolute game changer for them. Wow that’s tough. – 3:38 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Knicks fans: “Donavan Mitchell is OTW, let’s goooo 😤”

The Cavs: *actually trade for Donovan Mitchell*

Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/VPbNH5mWEx – 3:38 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Report from @Adrian Wojnarowski that the Utah Jazz have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matches talk around the league this morning. Will have more when I can. Boarding a plane – 3:36 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Leon Rose has just announced RJ Barrett’s extension just as it is reported by ESPN Donovan Mitchell is headed to Cleveland. – 3:35 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. – 3:33 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

My latest for @SInow: Outlined the two biggest questions facing the Knicks if and when they swing a deal for Donovan Mitchell si.com/nba/2022/09/01… – 12:16 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ is up

* Are there routes for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Utah Jazz?

* What happens if no Don deal

* All time Jazz

YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E8O0Q5 pic.twitter.com/m15PXkwniG – 10:29 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks paid RJ Barrett with intention of still striking Jazz deal

cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 9:58 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:44 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on previous Jazz-Knicks trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry and rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… – 8:51 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Should the Toronto Raptors join the Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?

📺 https://t.co/6yhJiDQUem pic.twitter.com/MYLvWz4EMX – 6:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Has a Heat opening been created for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:39 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Is Russell Westbrook the Missing Piece to Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell Trade?

bleacherreport.com/articles/10047… – 3:14 PM

New York had the assets package that Utah preferred and the sides seemed to be inching closer to a trade on Sunday night and into Monday, but New York balked on including Quentin Grimes into a trade with RJ Barrett to acquire Donovan Mitchell, sources said. When guard Immanuel Quickley was proposed as a replacement for Grimes in the trade, Utah wanted three unprotected first-round draft picks as part of the package — but New York would only do a third first-round pick that included Top 5 protections, sources said. -via ESPN / September 1, 2022

Those packages would’ve included two second-round picks, two pick swaps and two expiring contracts from a third team, sources said. New York would’ve moved out Evan Fournier and first-round pick to a third team to spare Utah taking on Fournier’s remaining $37 million, sources said. -via ESPN / September 1, 2022

Tony Jones: My first reaction to this trade is this: the Jazz maintained they had other offers they liked all along and the Knicks kept negotiating with the Jazz as if they had no other options. Utah finally took the Knicks up on that -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / September 1, 2022