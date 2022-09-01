Read full article on original website
Related
Historic Newburgh to Host Halloween Illuminations & Ghostly Hayrides
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
High Score Saloon to Host Throwback on Main Block Party in Downtown Evansville
We were so sad to learn that Downtown Evansville decided to do away with their outdoor summer series on Main Street, but we are so incredibly excited to learn that the city's first barcade, High Score Saloon is picking up the tradition and will host a big block party this September.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Latino Culture Fest 2022 opening night
Here are a few photos from the Latino Culture Fest opening night. This is the ninth annual festival that began in 2012 — the festival was canceled in 2020. It has grown each year and this year marked its return to Market Street Park after being held in Huntingburg City Park the past few years.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motels’ Martha Davis Discusses Her Exciting Concert in Owensboro
Friday night marks the finale of Friday After 5's 26th anniversary season in downtown Owensboro, KY. The lineup is headlined by some iconic bands from the 1980s. That lineup, which includes Bow Wow Wow and When In Rome, is headlined by Martha Davis and The Motels. Earlier this week, Angel...
Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]
Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event. Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day. According...
spencercountyonline.com
Dale Fall Festival Queen Pageant to be held Sunday night
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. The eight contestants are students at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City or are recent graduates. The theme for the festival this year is, “Lighting...
Vote for Haunted Kentucky Sanatorium For Best Haunted Destination in America
USA Today is counting down the 10 best-haunted destinations in America, and Kentucky has a location gunning for the top spot!. USA Today is counting down the 10 "Best Haunted Destinations in America" they have 20 destinations that are in the running. Here's what they have to say about the contest:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh
There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
WBKO
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Tri-State Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
14news.com
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. If you see a flooded road, officials ask that...
WTVW
Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
Two Owensboro Colleges Team Up for an Incredible Yard Sale
Bargain hunters! Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are teaming up for a huge rummage sale coming to Owensboro in September. The event will be staged on the front lawn of KWC and will help raise money for students at both schools who want the opportunity to study abroad. In...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0