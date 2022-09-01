ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Latino Culture Fest 2022 opening night

Here are a few photos from the Latino Culture Fest opening night. This is the ninth annual festival that began in 2012 — the festival was canceled in 2020. It has grown each year and this year marked its return to Market Street Park after being held in Huntingburg City Park the past few years.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTHI

Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
VINCENNES, IN
WBKR

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend

The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Nature Preserve#City Limits#Southern Indiana#Labor Day Weekend#Festival#Wesselmanwoods Org
spencercountyonline.com

Dale Fall Festival Queen Pageant to be held Sunday night

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. The eight contestants are students at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City or are recent graduates. The theme for the festival this year is, “Lighting...
LINCOLN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WBKR

Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh

There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKO

Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome

I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Tri-State Area

"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
ROCKPORT, IN
1049 The Edge

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. If you see a flooded road, officials ask that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Two Owensboro Colleges Team Up for an Incredible Yard Sale

Bargain hunters! Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are teaming up for a huge rummage sale coming to Owensboro in September. The event will be staged on the front lawn of KWC and will help raise money for students at both schools who want the opportunity to study abroad. In...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy