Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
North Carolina says it will tax Biden’s student loan forgiveness, and 3 more states are likely to follow suit
North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, the state’s Department of Revenue says.The White House announced last week a plan to waive $10,000 in federal student loans for those earning up to $125,000, and an additional $10,000 for lower-income students who received Pell grants.The loan forgiveness is exempt from federal taxes, but North Carolina has said it will treat the grants as taxable income.It became the second state to confirm it would tax the loan forgiveness after Mississippi confirmed to Bloomberg on Tuesday it had decided against an exemption.The Tax...
