Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockmnation.com
MV3: Three newcomers top the ballots after win over Louisiana Tech
These posts are always the most fun to put together after a win like Thursday’s. In case you’re new to these parts, let me refresh you on our weekly MV3 feature. Inspired by the Pujols-Rolen-Edmonds trifecta of the early-mid aughts St. Louis Cardinal teams, every week our staff submits a ballot of the three most valuable and important players who contributed to Missouri’s outcome — win or loss. Sometimes, in weeks like this one, there is no shortage of praise to spread around the roster. Some weeks, Harrison Mevis gets every vote and the rest of the spots are left blank.
rockmnation.com
Preseason Mizzou Women’s Hoops Roundtable
The months have now turned and it is September. Even though it is football season, it is never too early to dive into a discussion about this upcoming Mizzou Women’s Basketball season. I talked with my colleagues, Brandon Haynes (former WBB writer for The Maneater & now Rock M...
Comments / 0