Clermont, FL

Michigan man facing murder, sexual assault charges in Florida

By CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is facing serious charges after he allegedly killed two people and sexually assaulted another at an RV campground in Florida.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, troopers received a tip from a woman who claimed Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township, Michigan, murdered his stepson inside a travel trailer at the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.

The woman also said that Jones tied her up and sexually assaulted her throughout the day before she was able to free herself and call police. Officers began a search of the area and were able to locate Jones' vehicle in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store. Jones then led officers on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

As detectives were investigating inside of the travel trailer, they located another body. None of the victims have been identified.

Jones has been charged with kidnapping, sexual battery and two counts of murder. It's unclear when he'll next appear in court.

Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Harper Woods man, 19, charged after fatally shooting mother, her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old from Harper Woods has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his mother and her boyfriend, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 2, in the 19000 block of Woodside.Police say Burgen Jr., allegedly shot and killed his mother, and his mother's boyfriend.He was arraigned in 32A District Court and given a $1 million cash bond.A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 21. "The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety would like to thank their mutual aid partners in the Grosse Pointes as well as the East Wayne Special Response Team for their assistance," Harper Woods police said in a press release. " We continue to extend our sympathy to the families grieving from these tragic losses."
HARPER WOODS, MI
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
DPD search for carjacking suspect who rammed into police cars while fleeing in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for the driver in a carjacking incident on Sunday after authorities say the suspect rammed into police vehicles, nearly hitting an officer.The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Road.Police say an undercover officer spotted an SUV that was reported stolen earlier Sunday from the 22000 block of Fenkell Avenue and called for uniformed officers to investigate.Police responded to the gas station and approached the vehicle. Two people got out of the SUV and the driver backed into one of the police cars. The driver then drove over another police car and directly toward an officer "who had to roll out of the path of the hurtling large SUV," according to police.DPD says three officers fired shots as the driver, who "posed an imminent threat of life to an officer."It is unknown if the shots hit the driver. Police are still searching for the suspect and an additional unknown passenger. Authorities later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area.Police arrested the two people who exited the stolen vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
FLINT, MI
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police: Jane Doe victim in shooting spree identified as 16-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a victim they were working to identify in connection with a shooting spree on Sunday that killed three people has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.Police did not release the teen's name or any further information.DPD released a sketch of the teen on Wednesday, asking the public for help in identifying her. Police found the teen, who was known as Jane Doe, at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the area of Wyoming and Margareta streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Prosecutors charged Dontae Smith, 19, with three counts of first-degree murder, one count...
DETROIT, MI
Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.No identities have been released.Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
DETROIT, MI
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
PONTIAC, MI
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cops Charged in Beating of Handcuffed Motorist

Two Michigan state troopers and a pair of local cops have been hit with criminal charges over the alleged beating of a handcuffed man they had pulled over. Bram L. Schroeder of the Michigan State Police is facing charges including aggravated assault, a felony. Zachary Tebedo, also of the Michigan State Police, and Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw PD, face one count each of willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor. The charges were filed after video footage emerged of Vance D. Martin, 48, being punched repeatedly during the March traffic stop by Schroeder, who knocked Martin unconscious, according to MLive.com. Martin, who was stopped by the police on suspicion of drunk driving, also accused one of the officers of tasing him after he was taken to a local hospital. Martin has not been charged with any crime.Read it at MLive.com
Oakland County man to stand trial for stealing deposits from several business owners

(CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills man will stand trial after being accused of stealing deposits from prospective business owners after their deals failed, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.Denny DiCapo, 62, of Rochester Hills, has been charged with six counts of larceny by conversion, $1,000 to $20,000, five-year felonies, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony. DiCapo allegedly used his now-dissolved corporations, Biz Capital Brokerage, Inc and Energy Acquisition Specialist, Inc., to scam seven people out of $26,000.According to Nessel's press release, he scammed these people through "refundable good-faith for the purchases of businesses after...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
