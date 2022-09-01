The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.

