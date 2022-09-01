ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7

Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory.  1. The New Offense The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was ...
SYRACUSE, NY
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022

The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville at Syracuse

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (0-0) at SYRACUSE ORANGE (0-0) Game Time: 8 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse, N.Y. Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 5.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 13-7 Series History:. Statistics (2021):. Louisville Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Excitement Level: 9.0. Realllllllyyyyyy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
