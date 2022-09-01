Read full article on original website
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Syracuse
The Cardinals' three-game blowout win streak against the Orange was snapped with a blowout in the opposite direction.
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7
Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory. 1. The New Offense The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was ...
In Loss to Syracuse, Louisville Suffers Worst-Case Scenario Start to New Season
Anything that could go wrong against the Orange, did go wrong, and now the Cardinals have an uphill battle to turn things around.
Louisville Falls Flat in Season-Opener at Syracuse
SEC Commits Naquil Betrand, Will Norman Visiting Syracuse For Louisville Game
Syracuse is football is set to host over 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. Included in that group are two SEC commits, All Syracuse has learned. Texas A&M offensive line commit Naquil Betrand and Florida defensive line commit Will Norman are on campus ...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham and middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Orange:
Garrett Williams Makes Two Game Changing Plays in Win vs Louisville
The Syracuse defense put together an incredible performance against Louisville Saturday night in the Orange's 31-7 win. Syracuse forced three turnovers, sacked Malik Cunningham three times, kept Cunningham out of the end zone and held the Cardinals to just 334 total yards. There were two key ...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Game Day: Louisville at Syracuse
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (0-0) at SYRACUSE ORANGE (0-0) Game Time: 8 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse, N.Y. Announcers: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), and Kelsey Riggs (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 5.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 13-7 Series History:. Statistics (2021):. Louisville Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Excitement Level: 9.0. Realllllllyyyyyy...
How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Louisville Cardinals from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals. When: Saturday, September 3,...
Louisville Makes Top Eight for '23 C Isaiah Miranda
The seven-footer from New England is one of the top centers in the Class of 2023.
UK’s John Calipari, UofL’s Kenny Payne to host KY Chamber’s 76th annual dinner meeting Sept. 14
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford discuss U of L's blowout loss, the problems that need addressed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Upon further review, things don’t look a whole lot better. The morn…
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
