thriveswla.com
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2-5
Are you getting excited for the Labor Day weekend? You should as most of us will have a three-day weekend which means we definitely will be looking to get out there and do something fun!. So the question of the day is, What to do? Just like we do every...
Lake Charles American Press
Grand Ole Opry veteran: ‘Smilin’ Jack’ LeBlanc has played with the greats
Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
KPLC TV
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
Gators On The Geaux Coming Back To Lake Charles
It's been over 20 years since the Gators On The Geaux popped up all over Southwest Louisiana. You couldn't go anywhere in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana without seeing a Gator On The Geaux in front of a local business around town. Well Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it's coming...
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
Lake Charles American Press
Big dream, big goals: LC native Chesney Claire making mark in Vegas
Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”
Country Sensation Jordan Davis Is Coming To Lake Charles
Get ready to see one of the biggest up-and-coming new country artists coming straight out of Nashville. MCA country music recording artist Jordan Davis is coming to Lake Charles. Jordan Davis is one of the hottest artists in country music today. Jordan is actually from Shreveport so he is a...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
Ron White In Lake Charles This Friday, September 2nd
The labor day weekend is almost here and that begs the question, what to do? Well here is an idea for you, comedian Ron White is making his return to Southwest Louisiana this Friday night to perform live. Ron White has been to Lake Charles before and I have had...
Cajun French Music Association Holding Cajun Day In Lake Charles
Louisiana folks love their Cajun music and go out and enjoy it every chance they get. Whether it's at a festival, on the radio, or just playing it on their phone or Bluetooth speakers during an event at their house, you will hear the squeezebox all over South Louisiana. The...
KPLC TV
Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
KPLC TV
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
Eunice News
Bears rally for win over Bobcats
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Consistent lightning delayed the showdown for over two hours as the Eunice – Church Point game didn’t kick off until 9:15 p.m. With the game tied 12-12 late in the fourth quarter, Church Point scored 16 points in final three minutes as the Bears rallied for a 26-12 win over the Bobcats. After forcing a Bobcat punt, Church Point quarterback Jaden Reece connected with…
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 26-28
It's finally Friday ladies and gentlemen, and after all the darn rain we have gotten this week, we definitely need to get out and do something fun. Well, that is why we are here. We have taken the guesswork out of it for you and have made a list of...
McNeese State University To Host Block Party Concert Series
Football season is back! That means the annual Block Party Concert Series return to McNeese State University with plenty of pep rally excitement the entire family can enjoy. Cowboy fans of all ages are invited to attend this free event. McNeese Athletic Director, Heath Schroyer, made the big announcement Monday...
