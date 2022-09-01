ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
thriveswla.com

Area 337 a Latino Kitchen

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Grand Ole Opry veteran: ‘Smilin’ Jack’ LeBlanc has played with the greats

Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lacombe, LA
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
BELL CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ins#Buffalo Wild Wings#Nbc#Headlock#Boxing#Gulf Coast Mma Puts#Gulf Coast Mma#Swla#Gcmma#Ppv
Lake Charles American Press

Big dream, big goals: LC native Chesney Claire making mark in Vegas

Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
MERRYVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Bears rally for win over Bobcats

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Consistent lightning delayed the showdown for over two hours as the Eunice – Church Point game didn’t kick off until 9:15 p.m. With the game tied 12-12 late in the fourth quarter, Church Point scored 16 points in final three minutes as the Bears rallied for a 26-12 win over the Bobcats. After forcing a Bobcat punt, Church Point quarterback Jaden Reece connected with…
CHURCH POINT, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy